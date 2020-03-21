The Invisible Man is now available to watch at home in special deal

The Invisible Man is available to watch on video-on-demand companies as of as we speak as a part of Common’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio has determined to launch a few of its titles through home leisure a lot sooner than anticipated in order to fight the influence of the virus on the movie business. Different titles embody The Hunt, Emma and Trolls World Tour, which was due to be launched in cinemas on sixth April.

Whereas cinemas shut down across the globe, Common is offering “an choice for folks to view these titles in the home that is each accessible and reasonably priced”

How to watch The Invisible Man on-line

The Invisible Man is available to lease from the likes of Sky Retailer and Amazon Prime Video for £15.99 for 48 hours. Contemplating the movie was solely launched in theatres on 28th February, that’s cheaper than two cinema tickets!

In a press release, Common boss Jeff Shell stated: “Common Footage has a broad and various vary of flicks with 2020 being no exception. Relatively than delaying these movies or releasing them right into a challenged distribution panorama, we wished to present an choice for folks to view these titles in the home that is each accessible and reasonably priced.

“We hope and imagine that folks will nonetheless go to the films in theatres the place available, however we perceive that for folks in completely different areas of the world that is more and more changing into much less potential.”

The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Story) as Cecilia, a lady who has simply escaped an abusive relationship. Her ex, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), seemingly commits suicide nevertheless it quickly turns into obvious he has the flexibility to flip invisible and makes use of it to hang-out her.

Watch The Invisible Man on Amazon Prime right here.