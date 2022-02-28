The IOC has called for the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions.

The Olympic flag flies outside the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo: EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended to the sports federations around the world to ban the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions by rupture from Olympic Truce by those countries.

The highest organization of world sport made that request “in order to protect the integrity of world sports competitions and the safety of its participants”, after a new meeting held this Monday to discuss the position of the olympic movement after Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“The current war in Ukraine puts the olympic movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus could continue to participate in sporting events, many athletes from Ukraine cannot do so due to the attack on their country”, considers a statement from the international entity.

In front of them, the Executive Committee of the institution asked the federations and event organizers to “do not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions”.

In any case that is not possible, for legal reasons, event organizers must “do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus can participate under the name of their country”.

“Russian or Belarusian citizens, whether as individuals or teams, must be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colors, flags or anthems should be displayed,” the IOC demanded.

On the other hand, the entity withdrew the Olympic Order -his highest decoration- to the Russian president Vladimir Putin, to the deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation (Gold, 2014) and the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak.

These measures come three days after the IOC’s first reaction to the war, with which it requested not to organize any type of competition in the sanctioned countries.

The Olympic Truce started the friday february 4seven days before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and should extend to March 20in the week after the closing of the Paralympic Games. This meant the suspension of all war conflicts while an Olympic or Paralympic event is disputed, a commitment that was not fulfilled by Russia or Belarus.

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) again discussed the dilemma currently facing the Olympic Movement following the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government and the government of Belarus through their support in this.

The Olympic Movement is united in its mission to contribute to peace through sport and unite the world in peaceful competition beyond all political disputes. The Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, World Championships and World Cups and many other sporting events bring together athletes from countries that are in confrontation and sometimes even war.

At the same time, the Olympic Movement is united in its sense of fairness in not punishing athletes for their government’s decisions if they do not actively participate in them. We are committed to fair competition for all without discrimination.

However, the current war in Ukraine puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus could continue to participate in sporting events, many Ukrainian athletes are unable to do so due to the attack on their country.

This is a dilemma that cannot be resolved. Therefore, the IOC EB has today carefully considered the situation and, with a heavy heart, issued the following resolution:

In order to protect the integrity of world sports competitions and the safety of all participants, the IOC Executive Committee recommends that international sports federations and organizers of sports events do not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. in international competitions.

Whenever this is not possible at short notice for organizational or legal reasons, the IOC Executive Board strongly urges International Sport Federations and organizers of sporting events around the world to do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus can take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian citizens, either individually or in teams, must be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. Symbols, colors, flags or national anthems must not be displayed.

Whenever, in very extreme circumstances, even this is not possible at short notice for organizational or legal reasons, the IOC Executive Committee leaves it to the relevant organization to find its own way to effectively address the dilemma outlined above.

In this context, the IOC Executive Committee considered in particular the upcoming Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and reiterated its full support for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Games.

The IOC stands by its urgent recommendation not to host any sporting events in Russia or Belarus, issued on February 25, 2022.

The IOC Executive Committee, based on the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely serious violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past, made the ad hoc decision to withdraw the Olympic Order. of all persons who currently hold an important function in the government of the Russian Federation or another high-ranking government-related position, including the following:

Sr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation (Gold, 2001)

Mr. Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation (Gold, 2014)

Mr. Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office (Gold, 2014)

The IOC Executive Committee welcomes and appreciates the many calls for peace from athletes, sports officials and members of the global Olympic community. The IOC particularly admires and supports the calls for peace by Russian athletes.

The IOC reaffirms its full solidarity with the Ukrainian Olympic Community. They are in our hearts and thoughts. The IOC EB is committed to continuing and strengthening its humanitarian assistance efforts. Therefore, the IOC EB has today established a solidarity fund. In this context, the IOC expresses its gratitude to the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Sports Federations that are already supporting Ukrainian athletes and their families.

The IOC Executive Committee, assisted by the IOC Working Group, continues to closely monitor the situation. You can adapt your recommendations and measures according to future developments.

Today’s IOC statement is based on the IOC statements made on February 24, 2022 and February 25, 2022.

The IOC reaffirms the call of the IOC President: “Give peace a chance”.

