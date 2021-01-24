The IOC statement on the future of the Tokyo Olympics

The IOC denied the rumors indicating the suspension of the Tokyo Olympics (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

The coronavirus hits hard and the world of sports is no exception. In the wake of the pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to July 23 this year.

However, in the last hours, information released by The Times shook completely. The British media published information that pointed out that the Japanese Executive had already concluded that holding the Games this summer will be impossible, based on sources from the ruling coalition.

Given the strong commotion that originated regarding this news, the IOC decided to issue a statement to establish their posture and try to calm down, both athletes and fans of this world-class event. “This is categorically false”, highlighted.

The notice:

The statement of the International Olympic Committee

“Some news circulating today claim that the Government of Japan has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled due to the coronavirus. This is categorically false.

At a meeting of the IOC Executive Committee held in July last year, it was agreed that the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would take place on July 23 this year., and the Games program and venues were rescheduled accordingly. All parties involved are working together for a successful Games this summer.

We will implement all possible measures against COVID-19 and will continue to work closely with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in their preparations for a safe and secure Games this summer.

Together with its Japanese partners and friends, the IOC is fully focused and committed to the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games this year. ”

Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan (Nogi / Pool via REUTERS)

These words came out almost in unison with the ones he outlined Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan. “I am determined to organize a safe Games while working closely with the Tokyo metropolitan government, the organizing committee (for 2020) and the IOC.”he commented.

The politician stressed that the Games should serve “as proof of humanity’s victory against covid-19.” This is a message that the Japanese authorities have been waving since last March, as a result of the pandemic, it was decided to postpone the Games for one year, initially scheduled for the summer of 2020.

The Japanese leader spoke like this amid the growing voices that both from Japan and abroad speak of a possible delay or even a cancellation of the Tokyo Games due to the global health crisis, which is currently worse in terms of daily infections than last March.

The Japanese minister in charge of the Games, Seiko Hashimoto, also denied this information in statements made to the media in his country this Friday.

“From the Government of Japan we will make every effort towards the realization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer”He commented.

It is worth mentioning that a survey a month ago revealed that 80% of Japanese people oppose holding the Games in 2021, with 35% in favor of cancellation and 45% requesting a new postponement.

Those most responsible for Tokyo-2020 They have already assured that another postponement is “absolutely impossible” and they plan measures against the new coronavirus that, according to them, will guarantee the safe celebration of the Games, even without vaccines.

Sanitary measures and the postponement have increased the projected cost by $ 2.8 billion to a minimum total of $ 15.8 billion, which would make Tokyo 2020 the most expensive edition of the Summer Games in history.

With information from EFE

