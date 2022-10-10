The Iranian regime confiscated the passport of the historical scorer of his national team Ali Daei for supporting the protests in the country

Soccer Football – World Cup – Final Draw – Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar – April 1, 2022 Draw assistant Ali Daei draws C1 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The passport of Iranian football legend Ali Daei, the second top scorer in the history of national team football, was confiscated after the player denounced the “violence” of the authorities and the “repression” against the demonstrations that have shaken their country since mid-September, local media reported on Monday.

The confiscation of the passport of Ali Daei, who lives in Iran, “is because he wrote on Instagram reacting to the death of Mahsa Amini,” announced the reformist newspaper Hammihan.

Iran is the scene of demonstrations since this 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman died on September 16, arrested for not having respected the Islamic Republic’s strict female dress code.

Demonstrations continue in Iran (Reuters)

Dozens of people, mainly opponents of power, but also members of the security forces, were killed since that date in demonstrations that were described as “riots” by the authorities, while hundreds of others were arrested.

On September 27, Ali Daei, nicknamed Shahriar (“king” in Persian), had urged the authorities to “solve the problems of the Iranian people instead of resorting to repressionto violence and arrests”.

Ali Daei It was him top scorer in football history men’s international until in September 2021 the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was done with that honor. He is also the first Iranian player to have played in Europe, with German club Arminia Bielefeld, before joining Bayern Munich, and then Hertha Berlin.

The former historical scorer spoke out in favor of the protests (Reuters)

In TwitterHertha lamented on Sunday that their former player, 52, “is not authorized to leave the country because she spoke out in favor of women’s rights.”

“Ali gave his whole life to raise the flag of Iran, he loves the country and his people and always tells the truth. What has happened to Ali is unfortunate,” his brother Mohammad told the Iranian sports portal Varzesh3 on Sunday.

Various Iranian athletes as well as actors and filmmakers supported the protest movement, asking the authorities to listen to the demands of the demonstrators.

KEEP READING

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the drought at Manchester United and appealed a striking performance to celebrate his 700th goal

The controversial exchange on Twitter between Casillas and Puyol that generated the rejection of the only footballer who spoke of his homosexuality

Mbappé’s enigmatic message after PSG’s draw that caused a stir in France: is there a conflict with Galtier?

(AFP)