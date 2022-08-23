The Iranian regime gave up some of its main demands for the nuclear deal

The Iranian chief negotiator of the nuclear agreement, Ali Bagheri Kani, in a file image. EFE/Fernando Alvarado



Iran has abandoned some of its main demands to resurrect a deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors shut down some probes in its atomic program.what about the possibility of an agreementsaid Monday to Reuters a senior American official.

The United States intends to respond soon to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that it would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that although Tehran has been saying that Washington has made concessions, Iran has abandoned some of its key demands.

“They came back last week and basically dropped the main obstacles to the deal”said the person in charge.

“We believe that they have finally ‘crossed the Rubicon’ and come closer to the possibility of returning to the agreement on the terms that President Biden can accept. ”added the person in charge.

“If today we are closer, it is because Iran has moved. They have given in on issues that they have clung to from the beginning.”

Several new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran’s National Nuclear Power Day in Tehran, Iran. April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (Western Asian News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran’s Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

Iran had already largely relented in its demand that The United States will lift its designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization entity said the person in charge.

“We said that under no circumstances would we do it. They kept pressing. A month ago they began to soften that fundamental demand and said that they could keep the designation, but that we would like to remove it from a number of companies affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards. We said we weren’t going to do it.”he added.

Iran also wanted a guarantee that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will close investigations into unexplained traces of uranium.

“Iran wants guarantees that the IAEA will close them all. We said we would never accept that.”said the person in charge.

The IAEA Board of Governors overwhelmingly approved in June a resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain the presence of uranium remnants at three undeclared sites.

The person in charge said that they still exist Differences between the United States and Iran and that “it could take a little longer” to reach a final agreementif it is possible.

“We are studying Iran’s response now and will contact them soon.”said the person in charge.

Earlier, the State Department spokesman, Ned Pricesaid there were no guarantees that an agreement could be reachedstating that “the outcome of these ongoing discussions remains uncertain as gaps continue to exist.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Washington would have to lift some sanctions under the terms of the dealBut US officials say returning to the deal is crucial to averting a Middle East nuclear crisis.

“If we get this agreement, yes, we lift some sanctions, but Iran has to dismantle its nuclear program”, said the person in charge.

All this comes at a time when it is believed that Iran has enough enriched uranium to—if further purified—build multiple weapons and is closer than ever to being able to produce them, said the official.

The nuclear deal between Iran and world powers seemed poised for a revival in March, after 11 months of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna.

But the negotiations were broken by obstacles such as Iran’s desire to remove the Revolutionary Guards from the list of terrorist organizations.

Iran has also demanded that the United States ensure that no future US president will leave the agreement. Biden cannot offer such ironclad guarantees because the agreement is a political understanding and not a legally binding treaty.

A second official said that, with full implementation of the agreement, the IAEA could resume a comprehensive inspection regime that could detect any Iranian effort to covertly acquire a nuclear weapon. Much of this surveillance would be maintained indefinitely.

This official also said that Iran would be prohibited from enriching and storing uranium above very limited levelswhich would prevent him from having the necessary material for a bomb.

In addition, the person in charge said thate Iran would not be allowed to have any of the 20% and 60% enriched uranium it is currently stockpiling; the advanced centrifuges that Iran is operating would be stopped and removed, including all the centrifuges at its fortified underground Fordow facility.

“Strict limits on Iranian enrichment would mean that even if Iran were to leave the deal to pursue a nuclear weapon, it would take at least six months to do so.”said the person in charge.

(Por Steve Holland y Arshad Mohammed, Reuters)

