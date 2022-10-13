The Iranian regime persecutes protesters who demand more freedom and wants to summarily trial a hundred

Morale police write down the name of a woman in northern Tehran (Reuters/file)

Iran charged more than 100 people in two provinces hello from protests triggered by the death in prison of Mahsa Amini last month, the judiciary reported on Wednesday.

Protests erupted across Iran on September 16, when Amini died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

The police have made hundreds of arrests and prosecutors have promised speedy justice for the “troublemakers.”

Tehran province saw 60 of the prosecutions, while 65 people have been charged over “recent unrest” in the southern Hormozgan province.the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported.

“Since rioters played a central role in organizing illegal gatherings, arsons and attacks on public and private property, and spread terror among the population, the prosecutor has carried out prompt investigations in these cases.”, the president of the court of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, told Mizan Online.

Women walk away from repression during a demonstration in Tehran (AP)

On September 25, Iranian media reported that 88 protesters had been arrested in Hormozgan and almost 1,200 more, 60 of them women, in the northern provinces.

“Hereinafter, those who attack the life or property of people, police, soldiers or urban infrastructure, or who incite or encourage people to riot, will be dealt with decisively”, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi told Mizan Online.

More than 200 dead

At least 108 people died in the Iranian crackdown on more than three weeks of protests across the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.

Also, Iranian security forces killed at least 93 other people during other clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan Balochistan, IHR detailed in a statement. The violence in Zahedan erupted on September 30 during protests that erupted after a teenage girl reported that a police commander in the region had raped her.

(Wana/via Reuters)

Human rights groups also expressed concern on Tuesday about the scope of the repression in Sananda, the capital of Kurdistan province in western Iran, where Amini was from. The IHR said its investigation into the extent of the “crackdown” in Iranian Kurdistan had been hampered by internet restrictions and warned of an “imminent bloody crackdown” against protesters in that western province of the country.

“The city of Sanandaj has witnessed widespread protests and a bloody crackdown in the last three days,” IHR stressed, adding that its current death toll in the province excluded those killed in that period.

The group said that Iranian security forces had detained many children protesting in the streets and in schools in the last week.

IHR also noted that its figure also excluded the six deaths that reportedly occurred during protests inside the Rasht central prison in northern Iran on Sunday, as it was still investigating the case.

Internet outage and new protests

Iran suffered a “major outage” in its internet connection on Wednesday, according to an activist group. NetBlocks said that traffic was down around 25% compared to its peak, even on a weekday when students attended class. “The incident is likely to further limit the free flow of information during the protests,” the group noted.

Despite everything, the witnesses said they had seen at least one demonstration in Tehran of about 30 women who took off their hijab and chanted “Death to the dictator!”. Passing cars honked their horns in support, despite threats from security forces. Other women simply went about their daily routine without wearing the hijab in a form of silent protest, according to witnesses.

Protest in Erbil (AP)

The calls for protests starting at noon provoked a huge deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehranaccording to witnesses, who also described problems in the Internet connection of their cell phones.

The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Aminni have become one of the biggest challenges to the Iranian theocracy since the Green Movement protests in 2009. The marches have included oil workers, high school students and women who removed their hijab, a headscarf that covers the hair and is mandatory in Iran.

(With information from AFP and AP)

