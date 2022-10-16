The Iranian regime reported that four prisoners died in the fire at the Evin prison, where political prisoners are held

Fire in Evin Iran (Twitter: @adn40)

Four prisoners died and 61 were injured in the fire and clashes that broke out at Evin prison on Saturday night. of Tehranwhere the Iranian regime holds political prisoners, the judicial authority said on its website on Sunday.

“Four prisoners died from smoke inhalation caused by the fire, and 61 were injured.”indicated the Mizan Online portal, adding that four of the injured were serious.

The incident in the prison occurred amid the protests unleashed a month ago over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after being arrested by the morality police, but the Tehran prosecutor, Ali Salehi, rejected any relationship between the two issues.

The dreaded prison, located in western Tehran on an area of ​​40 hectares, It has been denounced by human rights groups for its poor conditions and torture.

Evin Prison houses foreign inmates, including American citizens Siamak Namazi and the empresario Emad Shargi. She is confined there too. French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah.

A group of inmates started the fire at Ervin Prison

POLITICAL PRISONERS AND JOURNALISTS SAY THEY ARE FINE

Some of the political prisoners or dual nationals who are locked up in prison They reported this Sunday that they are fineafter the fire and the clashes unleashed last night.

the journalist Niloufar Hamidithe Iranian-American Siamak Prayer and the activist Hossein Shanbezadeh They reported to their families that they were not harmed in last night’s events.

“Niloufar Hamedi called me a few minutes ago. He is okay”, wrote on Twitter Mohamed Hosein Ajorlou, husband of Hamedi, who was among the first to report Amini’s case and was arrested for it.

“He doesn’t know what happened last night, but the sounds and the situation were scary”Hamedi told her husband.

For his part, the lawyer for the Iranian-American citizen Siamak Prayersentenced to ten years in prison in 2016 for alleged espionage and collaborating with a hostile government, He reported that his client was not harmed.

“I am happy to report that Siamak Namazi has spoken with his family. He is safe and has been transferred to a secure area of ​​Evin Prison.” Jared Genser, a lawyer for the Namazi family, said on Twitter.

Iranian-American citizen Siamak Namazi, sentenced to ten years in prison in 2016 for alleged espionage and collaborating with a hostile government

Also a journalist Elahe Mohamadiimprisoned in Evin for reporting Amini’s funeral, in turn informed her husband that she is fine.

Other famous inmates are the British-Iranian Morad Tahbaziranian film director Jafar Panahi or opposition activist Arash Sadeghi.

Last night a fire broke out and shots and explosions were heard in the prison compound, something that the authorities attributed to a attempted mutiny by common prisoners.

According to the official version, common prisoners set fire to the clothing warehousewhich caused a fire and clashes between prisoners and prison officials.

On the other hand, the medium Farsclose to the Revolutionary Guard, indicated that some prisoners “had prepared white weapons” and when trying to escape they entered the “minefield” located to the north of the prison, the cause of the explosions that were heard.

The prison conflict broke out amid the protests sparked by Amini’s deathon September 16 after being arrested three days earlier by the so-called Morale Police in Tehran for considering that she was wearing the Islamic veil wrongly.

Since the death of the young Kurdish woman, protests have taken place in numerous cities in the country, led mainly by young people, and which are being strongly repressed by the security forces.

Many of the thousands arrested in the protests have been jailed in Evin.

Human rights groups reported protests in solidarity with Evin detainees in Tehran late into the nightafter angry protesters took to the streets across Iran on Saturday despite internet outages.

