Xolos de Tijuana would be saying goodbye to this Grita México A21. (Photo: Twitter / @ Club Tijuana)

The team of Tijuana it would be the first removed of the Scream Mexico A21, after being in the last position of the general table and with three games left for those led by Sebastian The Galician Mendez, who recently lived his first games at the head of the border institution.

The canine squad would be close to having the worst tournament in its short history in the Liga BBVA MX, after that in the Opening 2015, with Rubén Omar Romano, the tournament ended in penultimate place with 16 points. That caused the Argentine coach to be removed from his position in just 13 matches directed.

Currently, Tijuana has 9 points on 14 matches disputed, being eight units from the last team to qualify for the playoffs, which is Santos Laguna. Furthermore, the Xolos are the worst defensive of the tournament with 22 goals against him and barely 10 annotations in his favor.

Since the format of the MX League for eliminate ascent and descent, in addition to the implementation of the repechage in which 12 teams would be qualified for the final phase. It is worth mentioning that the whole of the border could not classify to this phase, despite the fact that it has invested in players and coaches.

Rubén Omar Romano led the Xolos in the Apertura 2015, a tournament that has been the worst in Tijuana’s history in Liga MX so far. (Photo: David Vega / REUTERS)

After the sale of the White Roosters of Querétaro from Hot Group, transferred their best players to Tijuana, footballers like Ariel Nahuelpan, Fabian Castillo, Clifford Aboagye, Betsiel Hernandez, Paolo Yrizar, Jaime Gomez, Jordi Cortizo and Marcel Ruiz would arrive for him Guardi1anes 2020, together with the Argentine coach, Pablo Guede.

However, so much was the speculation of this team that it ended up being a failure, as the tournament ended in the fifteenth place with 15 points, being out of reclassification to the Mexican soccer league. For the next tournament, history would repeat itself and it would remain in the position fourteenth, with 20 units. However, in the matchday 14, Pablo Guede submitted his resignation and thus leave the club.

Later, the Uruguayan would arrive Robert Dante Siboldi to end the contest, in 2 remaining matches achieved 4 points and stayed at only one point from qualify for playoffs. For him Scream Mexico A21, the Uruguayan coach would be removed from his position as technical director at the matchday 11, who barely managed to get 7 points and only a victory.

Robert Dante Siboldi was dismissed on matchday 11 as Xolos coach after scoring 7 points in eleven games. (Photo: Víctor Cruz / EFE)



Finally, Argentine coach Sebastián Méndez arrived to be the new coach of the Xolos from the matchday 13, who has achieved of ties leading the team. Although there are three dates to go, those of Tijuana would be practically eliminated from the tournament; the next meeting they will visit the CDMX to face the Pumas of the UNAM on the court of University Olympic Stadium.

Then you will visit the Red and black of the Atlas at Jalisco Stadium the Thursday, October 28, and will finally close the home tournament when he receives in the Hot Stadium to the Tuzos of the Pachuca the November 6th. Notably, they would have to win the remaining 3 matches to avoid what would be the worst tournament in their history.

As for the rest of the teams, everyone has the possibility to qualify at least to playoffs, since the team led by Andrés Lillini that are in the penultimate place with 14 points, just 2 points of the team that is in twelfth place. It will be an exciting season finale to meet the clubs that will be looking to lift the title.

