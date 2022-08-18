The Israeli Army raided and closed four Palestinian NGOs considered terrorists

(Kindness IDF)

The israeli army raided and closed this Thursday the headquarters in Ramallahin the West Bank, of at least four of the six Palestinian organizations declared terrorists by Israel in October of last year.

“This morning, the Israeli occupation forces raided the office of Al-Haq in Ramallah, they confiscated items and closed the main entrance with an iron plate, leaving behind a military order declaring the organization illegal,” Al-Haq, a well-known Palestinian organization dedicated to monitoring the compliance with human rights in the occupied territories.

Israeli forces also searched and closed the headquarters of the Bisan Research and Development Centerthe Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantzratified on Wednesday the designation of these Palestinian non-governmental organizations as terrorist entities by rejecting their appeal under Israeli law after the initial declaration in October 2021, which was highly criticized by the international community.

The Israeli government will be able to increase its pressure on these NGOs after their designation as terrorists, through actions such as their closurethe confiscation of their assets, the interruption of their activities and the prosecution of their members and authorities.

A defense statement insists on the initial accusation that these organizations act as an arm of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, considered terrorist by Israel, the EU and the US.

These accusations were rejected both by the NGOs themselves and by a series of international organizations that collaborate with them, and more recently by the Foreign Ministries of Spain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden.

“Accusations of terrorism or links with terrorist groups must always be treated with the utmost rigor. Therefore, the appointments were subjected to extensive and careful evaluation. No substantive information was received from Israel that would justify revising our policy towards the six Palestinian NGOs on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate them as ‘terrorist organizations’”these countries said in a joint statement in July.

