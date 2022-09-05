The Israeli army reported that there is a “high possibility” that a soldier accidentally killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian and American national, was shot to death on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the Palestinian countryside of Jenin (AFP)

The Israeli army recognized for the first time on Monday a “high possibility” that one of his soldiers killed the journalist of the Qatari channel in May Al Jazeera Shireen Abu Akleh.

Shireen Abu Aklehof Palestinian and American nationality, shot to death on May 11 while covering an Israeli military operation in the Palestinian camp of Yenínbastion of the armed Palestinian factions in the north of the west bankwhere a special unit of the Israeli army was trying to catch “suspects”. The intervention degenerated into armed clashes.

After the death of the journalist, who was wearing a bulletproof vest marked “press” and a helmet, the Palestinian Authority and Al Jazeera they immediately accused the Israeli forces of having killed her.

Israel has rejected this accusation on numerous occasions, despite journalistic investigations and a UN report concluded that the shot that hit the reporter had come from the sector where there were Israeli forces, though They ruled out that the shot had been intentional.

On Monday, the Israeli army published the “final conclusions” of its investigation y acknowledged that one of his soldiers fired in the direction of the journalist confused about his identity.

A Palestinian woman takes pictures at the scene where the Al Jazeera reporter was killed (REUTERS / Raneen Sawafta)

“There is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by an Israeli army shot, which was aimed at suspects identified as Palestinian gunmen.”, the report stated.

The armed forces indicated that They studied “chronologically” the sequence of eventsanalyzed the places, the videos and the sounds recorded there and that they carried out ascene simulation.

According to the army, “Israeli experts” conducted a ballistic analysis on July 2in the presence of representatives of the Coordination Committee on Security Affairs of the United States for Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Target error?

Because of “bad condition of the bullet”, identifying its origin was “difficult”the army stressed in its report, stating that it did not have the “unequivocal” certainty of the origin of the shot that ended the life of the journalist.

The United States had also concluded that a shot from an Israeli position had “probably” killed Shireen Abu Akleh, but found no reason to believe this was intentional.

“The soldier was not looking to target a journalist from Al Jazeera or a journalist in general. (…) The soldier misidentified his target and he regrets it,” a senior Israeli military official told a news conference on Monday. “This shouldn’t have happened, it didn’t happen on purpose.”abounded.

According to this official, The soldier, located about 200 meters behind the journalist, did not see the inscription “press” on the front of her bulletproof vest. He also indicated that the reporter was hit by a bullet in the back of the head.

The Israeli military prosecutor’s office announced on Monday that “there was no suspicion of a criminal act that would justify a criminal investigation by the military police”even though there is a “high probability” that Israeli soldiers killed Shireen Abu Akleh.

