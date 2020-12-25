The issue of Chhaya peasant movement in America as well, MPs expressed concern by writing letters to Pompio

Kisan Andolan: Seven influential US lawmakers, including Indian-American MP Pramila Jaipal, have written to Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo requesting that he take up the issue of farmer agitation in India with his Indian counterpart. Also Read – PM Modi News Live Update: PM Modi transferred 18 thousand crore rupees to 9 crore farmers’ accounts

India has termed the comments of foreign leaders about the performance of farmers as "based on misleading information" and "inappropriate" and insisted that it is an issue related to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said earlier this month, "We have seen some such comments related to farmers in India which are based on misleading information." Such remarks are unfair, especially when they pertain to the internal affairs of a democratic country. "

In a December 23 letter to Pompeo by US lawmakers, it has been said that this issue related to Punjab is a major cause of concern for American Sikhs and it also affects the Indian diaspora of other Indian states.

It states, “Many Indian people are directly affected by this because they have family and ancestral land in Punjab and they are anxious for the well-being of their families in India.” In view of this serious situation, we request you to speak with your Indian counterpart to uphold America’s commitment to freedom of political expression abroad. “

In the letter, the MPs have said that America, being a nation familiar with political protests, can advise India in the current situation of social unrest.

The MPs said, “We respect the right of the Government of India to formulate a national policy in compliance with the present law.” We also understand the rights of those people in India and abroad who are demonstrating peacefully against the agricultural laws, many Indian farmers see these agricultural laws as a threat to their economic security. “

The letter is signed by Jayapal, MP Donald Norcross, Brendan F. Boyle, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mary Gay Scannlon, Debbie Dingell and David Tron.

In the past few weeks, more than 12 US lawmakers have expressed concern over the ongoing farmers’ movement in India.

(input language)