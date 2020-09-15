The issue of Kangana Ranaut’s conflict with the Maharashtra government in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP besieges Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The issue of tension between Maharashtra government and film actress Kangana Ranaut was raised in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Raising the issue, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh targeted the ruling Shiv Sena of Maharashtra and called it the Congress Army. Also Read – Maharashtra: Ten-year-old girl beats Corona and Dengue together, doctors say – this is the first time

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma said that the behavior of Himachal's daughter Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra should be condemned in the past. He said that Ranaut was not only abused there but his office costing crores was also demolished.

Sharma said, "The Shiv Sena that Bala Saheb Thackeray ran with Shivaji's ideals has become a Shiv Sena Congress Army today." Is in Kangana Ranaut is originally from Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Manali is part of Mandi parliamentary constituency.

