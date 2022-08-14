The Italian club that got out of the fight to sign Mauro Icardi: “We are not behind him”

One of the photos that Mauro Icardi shared from Milan, where he traveled this weekend

Mauro Icardi lives with defining hours for the future of his career. The new coach of PSG He decided to send him to train separately from the main group and recommended that he find a new assignment. While the rumors around the figure of him are installed, the forward traveled to his home in Milan in the company of his wife Wanda Nara and their two daughters where he received news that closes a door on his path: Monza warned that he will not try to sign him.

The club sponsored by Silvio Berlusconi was promoted to Serie A this season for the first time in more than 100 years of history and for weeks it has appeared on the radar as one of the main interested parties in retaining the services of the 29-year-old footballer. However, prior to its premiere with a defeat against Torino (2-1), the president made the announcement: “We are not behind him”.

“I am not telling lies, we are absolutely not going to sign him. We complete the attack with Petagna. You can record this statement, that’s all.”underlined Adriano Galliani before the cameras of DAZN to clarify that finally he will not try to add the Argentine attacker after closing the arrival of Andrea Petagna from Napoli on loan.

“We are not offended when we hear these names around us, but we do not think of any. Now the priority is a defender who plays as a defender or winger on the right, ”she insisted, according to the ANSA Agency, also recalling that the name of the Bosnian Edin Dzeko circulated. “The philosophy is very simple: we have a strong team in all lines, but what we are doing is an updatethat is, we added stronger players than we had”, he added.

The truth is that Mauro joined the group of relegated who train in a different shift to the rest of those available to Christope Galtier at PSG. The detail is that Icardi decided to take advantage of his day off this Saturday to travel to his home in Milan with his family while his teammates faced Montpellier in the Princes Park for the second date of Ligue 1.

Regardless of this latent chance, in the last few hours rumors have circulated that placed Icardi on the radar of the Manchester United – who suffered a disappointing defeat in the Premier League this weekend – and Galatasaray from Turkey.

“Mauro has had very little playing time. It’s important that he gets back on track. Mauro needs to express his qualities. The fact of changing places, of finding a more favorable place allows you to relaunch yourself in a career”, Galtier advised him after relegating him from the main squad.

