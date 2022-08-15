The Italian press uncovered more intimacies of the conflictive separation of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi after 20 years

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi separated after 20 years of relationship

The separation between the historic former Roma player, Francesco Tottiand TV presenter Ilary Blasi After 20 years together, they surprised the world when they both publicly announced the decision in a statement on July 13.

Immediately after the publication of both writings, the Italian media began to inquire about what would have been the cause or the reason for such news and many agreed that there was alleged infidelity on both sides.

On the soccer player’s side, he was linked to the economist Noemi Bocchiwith whom he would have maintained a relationship since the beginning of February, while the model was associated with “a young man for whom I would have literally lost my mind”, as detailed by the magazine Chi.

Now, it was the Corriere della Sera the one that revealed the name of the boy in question, by assuring that the compromising messages that Totti would have found on his wife’s phone were with her personal trainer.

The Italian press spoke about Cristiano Iovino, the personal trainer of the TV presenter

The subject in question would be the Roman Cristiano Iovino, and the newspaper in question reported that the television presenter and personal trainer would have started just over a year and a half ago. Even both media agree that Blasi took advantage of trips to Milan (where he conducted the TV program “The island of the famous”) to stay out of the spotlight.

In that sense the Corriere della Sera detailed that Noemi Bocchi’s appearance occurred after the footballer found out about that relationship. For the month of July, the magazine that deals with the world of entertainment reported that Totti was at the economist’s house and that they were seen several times at the Isola del Pescatore restaurant in Santa Severa, also at the Olympic stadium and in another city ​​like Monte Carlo.

The footballer and the TV presenter announced the decision through a statement

“After 20 years together, unfortunately my relationship with Ilary has ended. Everything I have said in recent months has been to try to protect our children”, expressed the footballer who became world champion in 2006 with the Italian team in the official statement.

“I have tried to overcome the crisis in my marriage but today I understand that the separation, although painful, is no longer avoidable. I will continue to partner with Ilary in the education of our three wonderful children, always with great respect for my wife”, he added in his statements to the media.

For her part, the Italian model and presenter explained: “The separation process will remain a private event and no other statements will follow on my part. I invite everyone to avoid speculation and above allto respect the privacy of my family.”

Totti, 45, married Blasi (41) last June 19, 2005 and, throughout this time, they formed a family and had three children: Chanel, Cristian and Isabel.

