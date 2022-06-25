The ITALIKA Women’s International Cup (IWIC) arrives at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome

The IWIC 2022 will run its second date at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome (Photo: Italika Racing)

The asphalt of the Magdalena Mixhuca circuit will witness the presence of the 21 fastest runners in the worldwho will seek to follow in the footsteps of Astrid Madrigal, a Mexican motorcyclist who won the two-time tournament championship in 2021 and who is currently participating in European circuits.

This Sunday, the skill of the pilots at the wheel will be the factor that will make the difference between victory and defeat. Each of the participants will compete in equal conditions, since all of them will have the Italika Vort-X 500R sports motorcycle, which will allow them to reach a speed of up to 140 kilometers per hour to reach the finish line before your opponents.

Until now, three Colombian motorcyclists, Sarah Liseth Varón, María Paula Arias and Karen Tatiana Reyes lead the first three places on the podiumas they have shown greater speed, skill and adaptation when moving around the tracks.

Despite the leadership more than a dozen Mexican competitors will seek to vindicate themselves to get on the podium and climb positions in the general table. Similarly, countries such as Argentina, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will also have the presence of their delegation at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Astrid Madrigal was crowned two-time champion in 2021 (Photo: Italika Racing)

The IWIC emerged in 2018, two years after the creation of the Italika Racin platformg. After 4 years it is considered one of the most important in Latin America. In addition, it is endorsed by the International Federation of Latin American Motorcycling (FIMLA) and has the Road to MotoGP badge to monitor female riders from Mexico and the rest of the continent.

What is the Road to MotoGP badge?

The Road to Moto GP program is an initiative that seeks to catapult more riders into the world’s motorcycling elite, in this case from the female branch. In this sense, one of its main focuses is the recruitment and training of new talents, as well as giving them the opportunity to join the most important teams in the World Championship at a professional level in the future.

More than two dozen competitors will travel through the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome and all of them will have the Italika Vort-X 500R sports motorcycle, which will allow them to reach a speed of up to 140 kilometers per hour (Photo: Italika Racing)

Thus, one of the most relevant incentives is that each of the IWIC 2022 participants has the chance to compete for a place in the Women’s European Championship, as well as another in the Spanish Championship. If they succeed, they will be able to continue their training until they reach the maximum level of the orb.

The 2022 season started with the best attitude and the list of female drivers excited to achieve victory promises great emotions on the track. Tickets to feel the adrenaline and passion for motorcycling on the second date of IWIC 2022 can be purchased through the Ticketmaster platform or pay attention to ITALIKA Racing’s social networks and get gift tickets.

Max Verstappen joked with Checo Pérez and painted him a mustache at the Formula 1 game

This is what Checo Pérez looked like at age 15: he shared a photo of the restaurant where he lived in Europe

Who is Real San Luis, a team that could return Ronaldinho to Mexican soccer