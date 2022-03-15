The itch.io bundle to help Ukraine already raises more than 5 million dollars, and it keeps growing

The pack accumulates almost 1,000 games for 10 dollars, although there are users who have donated a larger amount.

The European situation remains review, but that has not deflated people’s solidarity. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has resulted in dozens of aid from the video game sector (and beyond), something that has left us with multiple donations to support the attacked country. But video game companies aside, it seems gamers have also gotten help Ukraine from its position.

The bundle will be active until next FridayJust a few days ago, we informed you about a bundle on itch.io that, with almost 1,000 games for 10 dollars, sought to raise money to help the victims of the war. And it seems that this goal has been more than met, since, at the time of writing this news, said pack has raised more than $5,190,000. This exceeds the goal proposed by the authors of reaching 5 million dollars, which will go to humanitarian aid for the victims of Ukraine.

The creators of the bundle asked for a minimum donation of 10 dollars, but this figure can be higher depending on the user’s preference. In this sense, the average contribution has remained at about $14.34 out of a total of 361,983 peoplebut someone has decided to give a little more money: $9,000. And these figures may continue to grow over the next few days, as the bundle will remain active until the next Friday at 8:00 in the morning (Spanish peninsular time).

Beyond citizen collaboration (which, as you can see, has reached impressive levels), large companies have also contributed their grain of sand to help Ukraine and stop the intentions of Russia, at least from their respective positions. In this sense, CD Projekt RED has announced the cessation of sales of its games in the attacking country, something that Ubisoft has joined with its own licenses. Aside from this, EA has also made some changes to FIFA installments to remove Russian teams and clubs from the experience.

