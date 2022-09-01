The James Bond 007 game will take a long time to arrive: IOI leaves clues about the arrival of its future projects

“The long production phases that lie ahead” are the reason why Project 007 does not arrive soon.

It is very common that in tax reports of the development companies they escape information that perhaps they did not plan to announce. Now it turns out IO Interactivethe creators of Hitman 3, have revealed new information about their Next projectsand the truth is that it seems that Project 007 will not arrive soon.

As revealed by the VGC medium, earlier this month IO Interactive published the annual financial report after it ended on March 31, 2022. The document indicates that during this next 2023 year they expect to enter between 60 and 70 million dollarsbut during the following two periods the benefits will be reduced due to the “long production phases that are coming.”

IO Interactive does not intend to release games beyond 2025 due to the long production phasesThe Twitter handle DarkDetective has collected the statements: “There is a risk that in the next two calendar years EBITDA (gross operating profit) and profits fall. This is due to the long production phases ahead, before the next releases hit the market. More specifically, the estimates of the fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 show a significant decline,” the report said.

Therefore, it is anticipated that there will be no new releases of games by IO Interactive up to minimum arrived 2025. The financial report also mentions Hitman 3 and what it has contributed to the company: “We have had a couple of years with income and solid benefitsdue to a title release.” It should be noted that IOI is not only working on Project 007, but also on another yet unannounced title.

Project 007 was presented in November 2020 confirming the return of james bond with a teaser trailer that you can see above. The ambition of the developers is such that they even want to create a trilogy with James Bond at the helm. They also intend to create “a Bond for the video game industry”.

