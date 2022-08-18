The Japanese government wants its young people to drink more alcohol and launched a controversial contest

An employee of Sasaki Saketen, a liquor wholesale company, is engaged in the work of shipping bottles of sake (REUTERS / Issei Kato / file)



The Japan Tax Agency has opened a competition to provide business ideas to encourage young people to drink more alcohol, given that since the pandemic there has been a significant drop in consumption and the consequent drop in tax collection. The campaign was named “Sake alive!” which invites to submit proposals aimed at “revitalizing the alcoholic beverage industry and solving its problems”, as explained on their website.

The objective of the campaign is “to increase knowledge among the population about the alcoholic beverages sector, which is experiencing difficulties due to covid and the low birth rate, which means that there are fewer consumers,” a spokesperson explained to Efe. of the Japanese Tax Agency.

This organization also works to support the national alcoholic industry by promoting the export of products such as sake. (rice liquor), “which are an important part of the culture and tradition of Japan”, according to the same source.

The campaign today is receiving a lot of criticism on social networks for promoting unhealthy habits. The spokesman pointed out that the Tax Agency “does not look for excessive alcohol consumption and also works to educate young people for moderate consumption.”

The pandemic radically lowered alcohol consumption and has not recovered (REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / File)

Alcohol tax collection in Japan decreased by 110 billion yen ($811 million) in fiscal year 2020, which represents the biggest drop in 31 years, according to data from the Tax Agency. The average per capita spending on alcohol in bars and restaurants in 2020 was 9,000 yen (about 67 euros), which is less than half that registered a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior. In contrast, the average expenditure of each Japanese household on alcoholic beverages rose from 41,000 yen ($304) in 2019 to 46,000 yen ($341) in 2020.

Other official data on the results of Japanese companies in the sector show a decline in the market for sales of alcoholic beverages, which is due to the upward trend in non-alcoholic beverages similar to cherries or cocktails, and other products with energy properties or with purported health benefits.

This evolution is attributed to the Asian country’s anti-contagion measures during the pandemic, which included the recommendation to citizens to avoid leaving home except for essential trips, even though Japan never applied the mandatory confinement rules during the development of the pandemic. , and the restrictions on hours for bars or restaurants or even their temporary closure.

The Tax Agency’s campaign invites people to submit ideas to promote new services and methods to stimulate alcohol consumption among young people, propose products based on new lifestyles and establish innovative distribution methods based on artificial intelligence or the metaverse. The period for presenting proposals is open from the beginning of July until September 9, and in November there will be a presentation with the plans of the chosen finalists.

