The jawan posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan hanged his life by hanging.

Army Jawan Commits Suicide: A 40-year-old army man allegedly committed suicide early Wednesday by hanging from a fan in the barracks of the Gorkha Rifles at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The police gave information about it. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Tek Bahadur Thapa, who was a resident of Tikhayan, Nepal. The incident was reported to the South Avenue Police Station at around 4 am.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said that the body of the jawan was found hanging from the fan in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles. The investigation of the case has been started. A colleague of Tek Bahadur saw the dead body hanging from the fan at around 3.30 pm and informed about this. Bahadur was rushed to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, where he was declared dead.

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigation has found that the jawan had severe lower back pain and excessive hypertension.

