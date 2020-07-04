‘The Jerk’ Star Bernadette Peters Pays Tribute to Carl Reiner – Variety

With the passing of comedy legend Carl Reiner, tributes have poured in from all around the world. Bernadette Peters spoke with Variety about her recollections of rising up watching Reiner on tv in Sid Caesar’s “Your Present of Exhibits” and in “The Dick Van Dyke Present,” then getting to work with him on the seminal 1979 comedy “The Jerk,” which Reiner directed.



We’d watch Sid Caesar each Sunday night time. Nonetheless there’s nothing higher than that sort of comedy that was so uncooked. And it was stay tv! It was Sid, Imogene Coca after which Carl Reiner. I keep in mind Carl’s presence. He was tall, he was authoritative. And apparently he turned a author throughout that present. He was an actor, however turned a author as a result of he had saved arising with concepts.

On “The Jerk,” he and Steve Martin would rewrite the scene on the best way to the set each day within the automobile. So it was all very spontaneous, as a result of that’s what you need up on the display screen. He would simply inform Steve to do issues with out telling me, like when Steve went in to kiss me and Carl informed him to go and lick my face. And that’s the take they used! That’s what you need. You need to seize shock. You need to seize spontaneity on the display screen. I keep in mind Steve improvising with Carl’s thought — the scene when Navin tells Marie it looks like they’ve been collectively for 2 years although it’s been two weeks, as a result of the primary day was so great it felt like three days and the second day was like three months and the third day like a yr and so forth. And that was all from Steve’s thoughts however it was Carl’s thought and Steve simply ran with it.

I simply knew that listening to them was a privilege, watching two comedy geniuses batting forwards and backwards with concepts, and I used to be privy to it. I simply sort of obtained quiet as a mouse. I knew one thing particular was occurring in that second.

Lately, I so loved studying his Twitter. That may be there each day and I’d go ‘Wow, take a look at him nonetheless going.’ I simply loved that he was there on Twitter each day at 98 years previous. I anticipated him to be there repeatedly.

If I might say something to him now, it might be thanks a lot for all you’ve given us. All the enjoyment, all of the compassion. I’d say thanks for that and on your expertise. It appeared like he got here to a really beautiful place on the finish of his life. He sounded very glad and happy and grateful. And I hope all of us may be grateful by the tip.

As informed to Joe Otterson