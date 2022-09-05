The jerseys of the teams that will play the Qatar 2022 World Cup: the details and which teams still need to present their models

When there are 76 days left until the World Cup Qatar 2022, the 32 selected are waiting for what will be the last FIFA friendly window next September. On that date, the coaches of each team will have the last great test to see footballers facing the final list of 26 players that each team will have thinking about the most important competition for the world of football.
But, beyond football issues, another issue to follow for the fans of each national team will be how their teams will dress in the World Cup. Y There are already 14 national teams that presented the starting and substitute shirts that they will use during their stay in the Middle East. The rest will be presented in the coming weeks in relation to the launches of the clothing brands that dress the national federations.
GROUP A
Ecuador
Senegal
* Qatar and the Netherlands did not present their jerseys
GROUP B
* England, Iran, USA and Wales did not present their jerseys
GROUP C
Argentina
Mexico
* Saudi Arabia and Poland did not present their jerseys
GROUP D
* France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia did not present their jerseys
GROUP E
spain
Germany
Japan
*Costa Rica did not present their jersey
GROUP F
Belgium
Morocco
* Canada and Croatia did not present their jerseys
GROUP G
Brazil
Serbia
Swiss
* Cameroon did not present their shirt
GROUP H
Uruguay
Ghana
* Portugal and Republic of Korea did not present their jerseys
