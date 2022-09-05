The jerseys of the teams that will play the Qatar 2022 World Cup: the details and which teams still need to present their models

The jerseys of the national teams for Qatar 2022

When there are 76 days left until the World Cup Qatar 2022, the 32 selected are waiting for what will be the last FIFA friendly window next September. On that date, the coaches of each team will have the last great test to see footballers facing the final list of 26 players that each team will have thinking about the most important competition for the world of football.

But, beyond football issues, another issue to follow for the fans of each national team will be how their teams will dress in the World Cup. Y There are already 14 national teams that presented the starting and substitute shirts that they will use during their stay in the Middle East. The rest will be presented in the coming weeks in relation to the launches of the clothing brands that dress the national federations.

GROUP A

Ecuador

Ecuador home shirt

Ecuador substitute shirt

Senegal

Senegal home shirt

Senegal Substitute Shirt

* Qatar and the Netherlands did not present their jerseys

GROUP B

* England, Iran, USA and Wales did not present their jerseys

GROUP C

Argentina

Argentina home shirt

Argentina substitute shirt

Mexico

Mexico’s starting shirt

Mexico alternate shirt

* Saudi Arabia and Poland did not present their jerseys

GROUP D

* France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia did not present their jerseys

GROUP E

spain

Spain home shirt

Spain substitute shirt

Germany

Germany home shirt

Germany substitute shirt

Japan

Japan home shirt

Japan Substitute Shirt

*Costa Rica did not present their jersey

GROUP F

Belgium

Belgium home shirt

Belgium substitute shirt

Morocco

Morocco home shirt

Morocco substitute shirt

* Canada and Croatia did not present their jerseys

GROUP G

Brazil

Brazil starting shirt

Brazil substitute shirt

Serbia

Serbia home shirt

Serbia Substitute Shirt

Swiss

Switzerland home jersey

Switzerland substitute shirt

* Cameroon did not present their shirt

GROUP H

Uruguay

Uruguay’s home shirt

Uruguay substitute shirt

Ghana

Ghana Home Shirt

Ghana Alternate Shirt

* Portugal and Republic of Korea did not present their jerseys

