The Jetsons And 8 Other Hanna-Barbera Classics That Need A Movie After Scoob!

The day has lastly come, and we are able to all watch Scoob! (from the consolation of our personal properties). The newest adaptation of the traditional Scooby-Doo, The place Are You? had a rocky few months after the theatrical launch was canned because of the Coronavirus pandemic, resulting in Warner Bros. to take the route of different massive studios and launch the movie the digitally. However with the return of Scooby-Doo and the remainder of Thriller Machine gang, you are in all probability excited about a number of the different nice Hanna-Barbera cartoons like The Jetsons and The Flintstones that would use the identical therapy.
Don’t fret, I am proper there with you. And that is why I’ve put collectively a listing of 9 Hanna-Barbera animated collection that should be made right into a film after Scoob! hit digital platforms in Could 2020. If we get a few of these variations, hopefully issues have settled down and we get to see the likes of Jabberjaw on the silver display screen.
The Jetsons
Of all of the Hanna-Barbera cartoons, the 1960s Area Age animated collection The Jetsons is close to the highest of the record. Centered round George Jetson, the household man of the longer term who works at Spacely’s Sprockets, and his household, the collection initially ran for one season earlier than being rebooted within the 1980s. The revival spawned a movie adaptation of its personal with The Jetsons Movie in 1990, but when Scoob! proves to achieve success, now could be the right time to revisit this traditional. With an all-star forged and modern-day animation you might have the recipe for a profitable reboot of the fan-favorite.
The Flintstones
The Flintstones is one other of the unique Hanna-Barbera properties that has continued to be common with followers of all ages for practically 70 years now. Over time, Fred Flintstone and the remainder of Bedrock has been dropped at the massive display screen a number of instances however principally as live-action variations, versus animation. With the present’s behavior of creating Stone Age variations of the trendy applied sciences, simply think about how humorous it will be to see a prehistoric model of Twitter or Fb dropped at life in a brand new animated film. There’s a lot potential right here for various gags and social references.
Yogi Bear
One other Hanna-Barbera property that has seen its fair proportion of movie variations is Yogi Bear. Since debuting as a supporting character on The Huckleberry Hound Present again in 1958, Yogi has develop into and remained a cultural icon, sufficient in order that the live-action/animated hybrid Yogi Bear that introduced in $201 million worldwide upon its launch in 2010 (with Dan Aykroyd voicing the lovable bear). Though the final adaptation was launched 10 years in the past, rather a lot has occurred to the world since then, and having Yogi and Boo-Boo Bear navigate trendy instances and threats to the pure world would make for some nice eventualities as he seems for an additional picnic basket.
The Smurfs
Though The Smurfs initially began out as a Belgian comedian collection in 1958, the property and its iconic blue characters grew to become a cultural phenomenon with the discharge of the 1980s Hanna-Barbera animated collection. Along with the principle cartoon collection, the property has additionally been tailored into quite a few feature-length movies, together with the 2017 theatrical launch of Smurfs: The Misplaced Village. And though a number of the different reveals on this record are extra due for movie adaptation within the vein of Scoob!, we are able to by no means get sufficient of Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and people delectable Smurf berries.
Jonny Quest
Bear in mind Jonny Quest, the 1960s animated collection a couple of younger boy who tags alongside along with his scientist father, Dr. Benton C. Quest, his assistant, Roger T. “Race” Bannon, and his adoptive brother Hadji Singh? I would not blame you as a result of except for just a few reboots up to now 50 years, there hasn’t been a lot from the boy surprise and his collection of adventures. There have been talks of live-action adaptation for years, with discuss of some model of the collection getting the massive display screen therapy as not too long ago as 2018, however there hasn’t a lot within the information about Jonny Quest since then. Looking for the best actors to painting the characters could be a sticking level, so going the route of an animated movie could be the very best route. Principally, I jus need Jonny Quest again.
Wacky Races
Rising up, one in every of my morning routines was to look at previous reruns of Wacky Races whereas preparing for varsity. The idea of taking practically a dozen eccentric and distinctive characters, placing them in ridiculous automobiles, and sending them off on wild races was nothing in need of high-octane magic. Apart from a 2017 reboot, the collection hasn’t obtained a lot by way of variations and has by no means seen the massive display screen. However now’s the right time, particularly because the present’s villain Dick Dastardly and his canine sidekick Muttley are featured in Scoob!. Utilizing the most recent Scooby Doo journey as option to kick off movie adaptation of Wacky Races could be a super approach of lastly getting a movie adaptation of the collection.
Snorks
Along with The Smurfs, Hanna-Barbera additionally produced one other animated collection based mostly on a Belgian comedian collection within the ’80s with the underground journey collection Snorks. Targeted on the race of characters of the identical title, the present ran from 1984 to 1989 and proved to be a hit for the manufacturing firm. However in contrast to The Smurfs, Snorks by no means made the transition to massive display screen. Whether or not if it was waning recognition or being awfully just like its counterpart stays to be seen, but when a film studio was on the lookout for a considerably forgotten collection to breathe some life into, then this collection could be a super candidate. And with animation progressing at a lightening tempo, the underwater world featured within the present could be superb to take a look at with trendy CGI.
Area Ghost
I’ll admit it, I did not know Area Ghost was an precise cartoon collection till years after I began watching Area Ghost Coast To Coast as a child in ’90s. Little did I do know that the late night time present that poked enjoyable at celebrities like Hulk Hogan, Bob Costas, and Moby (“No one cares, Moby”) was a parody of a traditional superhero collection from the ’60s. In case you wished to deliver Area Ghost to the massive display screen now, you possibly can go both route. Personally, I would like to discover a option to mix the 2 reveals and make a film a couple of superhero who moonlights as a struggling late night time host. You can insert a ton of cultural references and meta jokes and mix these with the motion from the unique collection for a enjoyable tackle the traditional character.
Jabberjaw
And then there’s everybody’s favourite shark from the 1970s. No, not the shark from Jaws, however the titular character from the 1976 Hanna-Barbera animated collection Jabberjaw. I imply, what’s to not love a couple of 15-foot nice white shark who can stay out of water, performs the drums in a rock band, and alter his bodily type to create varied objects? However over time, it appears poor previous Jabberjaw cannot get no respect, and except for reruns on quite a few cable channels within the a long time following the present’s preliminary launch. It could be an excessive amount of of a hidden gem to get the eye {that a} film like Scoob! is getting, however there’s rather a lot that might be achieved with the idea of a shark who performs the drums and goes off on adventures.
These are simply 9 of the reveals that have to get a film after the discharge of Scoob!. Do you agree with the record or do you suppose there are different Hanna-Barbera reveals that have to get the big-screen therapy? Both approach, tell us within the feedback and ensure to take a look at the forged record from Scoob! that will help you put a face to a reputation.
