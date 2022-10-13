The Jewish Council of Germany criticized the Nobel award to Annie Ernaux: “It is a blow to the fight against anti-Semitism”

Annie Ernaux called for a boycott of the Eurovision contest being held in Tel Aviv.

The president of Central Council of German Jews, Josef Schustercriticized the awarding of the prize Nobel Prize in Literature to the French writer Annie Ernaux for considering that supports a boycott against Israel.

“The Nobel grant to Annie Ernaux is a blow to the global fight against antisemitism“, he claimed Schuster in statements collected by the weekly Der Spiegel.

The President of the Central Council of German Jews, highest representative of that group in the country from which the Holocaust startedadmits that he does not enter into judging the “literary values” of the work of Ernaux, winner of this year’s Nobel Prize.

Schuster’s criticism responds to the support of the French writer of the international movement BDS -Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions-, which intends to economically sanction Israel for its settlement policy in the Palestinian territories.

The statement by the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany comes a few days after some Israeli media warned about the positions taken by the French author regarding the State of Israel. The Jerusalem Post, for example, listed several collective public statements in which Ernaux participated, in addition to his support for the BDS movement.

According to that newspaper, in May 2019 the author of The event was part of the group of more than one hundred French artists who, through a letter, called to boycott the famous Eurovision song contest to be held in Tel Aviv. In that same letter, the French artists demanded that their country’s television desist from broadcasting the event.

A year earlier, The Jerusalem Post assured, Ernaux had signed another letter, together with around eighty artists, in which expressed his indignation at the organization of the Israel-France intercultural season organized by both states.

“It is a moral obligation for any conscientious person reject the normalization of relations with the State of Israel,” the letter said.. The French writer, also through a letter, has requested the release of the Lebanese militant Georges Abdullahco-founder of the Lebanese Revolutionary Armed Factions in 1980 and sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Lt. Col. Charles R. RayUS military attache, and Yaakov Bar SimantovIsraeli diplomat.

As transcribed by The Jerusalem Post, the letter to which he signed Ernals He maintains that Ray and Bar-Simantov were “active Mossad and CIA agents” and that Abdallah is “committed to the Palestinian people and against colonization.” Those anti-Israel expressions that the French woman participated in in recent years they came to light again over the last few days, after Ernaux became the brand new winner of the highest award of the letters. Schuster’s statements were added in the last hours.

Ernaux, 82, was proclaimed the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature last Thursday and will receive the award predictably on December 10 in Stockholm, along with the winners in the categories of Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. The Peace Prize is awarded that same day, but in another ceremony in Oslo.

The Swedish Academy recognized the French writer “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she discovers the roots, alignments and collective limitations of personal memory,” according to the statement released as soon as the ruling was made known.

