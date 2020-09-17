The jitters of the Global Times, India will not win the war on China and Pakistan on two fronts

new Delhi: The border dispute between India and China remains the same. In such a situation, statements have been issued by the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece newspaper Global Times about India. Meanwhile, once again the Global Times has issued a statement saying that if India’s defense analysts and military officials are expressing apprehension that if there is a war with China, Pakistan will also come with China. Let us know that recently, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had issued a statement saying that if there is a war with China, then we have to fight a war with Pakistan as well. In such a situation, we will need to strengthen our army. Also Read – Mirchi hit China by Rajnath Singh’s statement, said – India will have problems in winter

Let us know that the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of India, General Bipin Rawat also said in the past that India is fully prepared to fight on both fronts. He said that when there was a war with China in 1962, Pakistan kept itself away from the war. At the same time, China did not go to war when there was a war with Pakistan in 1965 and 1975. However, due to pressure from the US at this time, the two countries did not jump together in the war. But now the time has changed and America's relations have become better with India rather than China and Pakistan.

Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times wrote in its article that India is having a dispute with Pakistan and China on both fronts. In such a situation, it is impossible for India to win the war on two fronts. It was further written in the article that the Pakistani Army accuses the Indian Army of ceasefire violations the day it arrives. Recently India abolished the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two parts due to fear of strong separatists in Kashmir. According to Global Times, Pakistan is exercising restraint during this period.

It was written in the article that the Indian Army is constantly having border disputes with China, Pakistan and Nepal. In such a situation, it is being claimed by the Indian Army that they are fully prepared to fight the war on two and a half front, but the Indian Army is not able to deal with this challenge. On several fronts, fighting a war together is a very serious challenge.