The John Wick Directors Are Helping Out On The Matrix 4

Earlier than making their directorial debuts in 2014 with John Wick, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch had already amassed loads of expertise engaged on Hollywood productions, particularly within the realm of stunts. This included each males collaborating as stunt performers in The Matrix trilogy, and whereas they’re now carving out their very own filmmaking careers, Stahelski and Leitch have revealed that they’ve additionally been engaged on the upcoming The Matrix 4.
Identical to the unique three Matrix motion pictures, The Matrix 4 can be an action-packed affair, however somewhat than delve into stunts like they did again within the day, or by serving as second unit administrators, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch are serving to filmmaker Lana Wachwoski on a extra conceptual stage with Stahelski saying the next:
It’s extra in regards to the inventive idea of a number of the choreography and backing them up with stuff. Apart from the Matrixes, most of their stuff…what makes [Lana] so nice is she directs her personal motion. We’ve had second unit administrators on a number of the Matrixes simply due to the logistics concerned. However of late, and particularly on Matrix 4, she’s directing her personal motion. The second items for them are largely establishing pictures, the B-sides of the a number of the compositions for some places. However Lana, she does her personal motion. She weaves it into the principle unit stuff, which is why their stuff appears to be like so good.
Oftentimes the principle administrators of a film will depend on second unit administrators to deal with capturing motion sequences, and if The Matrix 4 had been made quickly after the primary three Matrix motion pictures, possibly that formulation would have been adopted. Nonetheless, as Chad Stahelski famous, Lana Wachwoski prefers to oversee the filming of motion sequences herself, leaving it as much as him and David Leitch to supply help with conceptualization of mentioned scenes somewhat sit behind the cameras, like what Stahelski did throughout the Birds of Prey reshoots.
Throughout the interview with Collider, Chad Stahelski additionally talked about that him and David Leitch contributing to The Matrix 4 is particular as a result of they’re reuniting with most of the crew members who labored on the unique Matrix motion pictures. As Stahelski put it:
They had been actually cool. They requested us to assist out with the choreography and a number of the bodily coaching for the blokes. I’m serving to out slightly bit for a sequence, I feel Dave’s serving to out for a sequence. Lana’s come again with a whole lot of like to have a pseudo-family reunion, in order that’s been a whole lot of enjoyable. It’s been good to see a whole lot of the crew members once more. We simply completed doing a sequence in San Francisco earlier than the pandemic began.
Chad Stahelski and David Leitch clearly work nicely collectively contemplating how John Wick turned out, so The Matrix 4 was certainly a enjoyable alternative for them to place their heads collectively once more on a franchise that was a giant deal for each of them. Following the primary go-around with Keanu Reeves’ murderer character, Stahelski has been helming the John Wick sequels on his personal, whereas Leitch continued to indicate off his directing chops with Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw.
Plot particulars regarding The Matrix 4 are being saved underneath lock and key, however along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from the earlier motion pictures, the lineup of latest faces consists of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. Lana Wachowsi additionally wrote the script with Sense8 writers Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.
The Matrix 4 is presently dated for Could 21, 2021, the identical day that one other Keanu Reeves-led film, John Wick: Chapter 4, is ready to come back out. Nonetheless, on account of The Matrix 4 having to indefinitely cease filming like so many different productions recently, there’s a very good likelihood that it’ll be pushed again on the Warner Bros calendar.
