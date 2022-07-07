The jokes from the Brasileirao and Corinthians accounts against Boca Juniors after the elimination of the Copa Libertadores

One of Corinthians’ charges against Boca and Benedetto

The procedure of the party will say that Corinthians did not make enough soccer merits throughout the 90 minutes in the candy box, but history will be marked by that dramatic definition from penalties. The Brazilians respected his formula for face Boca Juniorsforced the duel to throws from twelve steps and effectiveness was on their side to qualify for the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. the hubbub of Timao could be seen with the emotion of the delegation that arrived in Argentina that celebrated on the field of play, but mainly from a distance through social networks.

Regardless of the memes that went viral focused mainly on the two penalties that he missed Darío Benedetto between regular time and the defining round, it was the white club itself that used its official profile of Twitter to make fun of the club that he had just eliminated from the continental tournament. “¡Gracias!”wrote the institution in your account before share a photo of a membership card that they edited to convert to Pipa Benedetto in part of the corporate mass. They transformed the forward of the Xeneize, who missed two shots from 12 steps, in partner number 16,271.

In response to that tweet appeared, surprisingly, the official account of the Brasileirao, the Brazilian tournament. He shared a screenshot of a newspaper note Sport where there was talk in January of this year of the chance that Corinthians would sign Benedetto although by then he had everything on track with him Xeneize. “Stonks”he wrote simply, referring to the word Stocks linked to the values ​​of the stock market and that is usually used ironically in social networks.

The mockery of the official account of the Brazilian

There was also a space to remember the song that the fans of the Argentine team made popular during the 2014 World Cup that took place in Brazil. “Boca, tell me what it feels like to have your dad at home”wrote the CM of the São Paulo club.

During the meeting, an unusual image of Corinthian fanatics breaking thousand peso bills Argentines in the gallery, aware of the economic situation that the country is going through. We will have to wait to find out if this type of act will be punished by Conmebol. The constant devaluations in the country caused the real to currently trade at an estimated 23.43 Argentine pesos, so each bill they tore up cost them approximately 42.68 of their currency.

Corinthians recalled the song that Argentine fans performed at the 2014 World Cup

“I played here a couple of times, but I think this was the best result, a classification, eliminating Boca is very difficult. Boca fans have nothing to say, it is a crowd that sings and throws the whole game. We played as best we could, we suffered, and on penalties we were more efficient and came out with the classification”, declared goalkeeper Cássio after saving two fundamental penalties. He also recalled the complications they had due to the large number of injured: “You have to read the game and do what you can. We had many injured, who tried to be here until the last moment, but they were not in shape. We fought with what we had, everyone dedicated themselves to the maximum and the reward came”.

KEEP READING:

The best memes of Boca’s elimination with Benedetto at the center of the teasing

The see-saw of emotions in the penalties between Boca and Corinthians from the stands: the impact of Benedetto’s shot into the clouds

Benedetto’s black night in Boca’s elimination: from an unusual mistake to the two missed penalties

“There they treated us like losers”: Darío Benedetto’s harangue before the duel against Corinthians that went viral after the elimination of Boca Juniors

The question that bothered Izquierdoz after Boca’s elimination: “Let me sleep peacefully, okay?”

The unexpected dart of Sebastián Battaglia to the Football Council after the elimination of Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores