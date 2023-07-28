The Jonas Brothers Have Announced 50 New Tour Dates:

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas added more dates to their planned The Tour on Thursday. The tour will start in August and include two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium within New York.

12 and 13 to help promote their sixth album, “The Album.” The band has added more than 50 new shows to their tour of North America, Europe, Australia, as well as New Zealand. This is their biggest tour to date, with more than 90 shows in 20 countries.

The First Show Is Taking Place On October 1 With In Atlanta:

The group’s first new show will be on October 1 in Atlanta. After that, they will travel through North America as well as Canada.

“You heard us, and we want MORE! The Jonas Brothers said on Instagram that they had added more shows to THE TOUR within Australia, Europe, as well as the US, along with a funny video of all three of them chatting about wanting “more.”

The Group Added New 27 Show Within Europe:

It is going to hard to maintain up with the Jones family this fall. The megastar pop group added 27 shows within Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to their 90-show North American tour, which opens on August 12 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The Jonas Brothers have been there before. After canceling shows within 2010 and 2013, then taking a seven-year break, the brothers played a quickly sold-out show at Fiserv Forum within 2019 as well as were the headliners at Summerfest’s fall run during the COVID era in 2021.

As alongside the rest of the tour, tickets for the show in Milwaukee on November 20 are likely to go fast.

You Can Buy Tickets On August 3:

Through July 31 at 9 p.m., people who want to buy tickets early can sign up at Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan site. The sale starts early, on August 3. When tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m., there may only be a small number left. August 4 at jonasbrothers.com.

Clyde and Gracie Lawrence will lead the pop-soul group Lawrence, which will open all of the North American shows.

Before their tour, the Jonas Brothers talked about their records at the Marquis Theater in downtown Manhattan. This was in preparation for their five-night musical stay on Broadway.

The brothers’ song “Little Bird,” which is one of their new favorites to perform on stage and talks about how important a father-daughter relationship is, could also give fans an emotional moment while they are on tour.

Joe Jonas tells during a May interview, “It’s one of those songs that makes you want to cry.” “It’s a moving song, and when it appears it on the setlist, we all basically go, “OK, here we go.”

“I feel like it’s like when one of us was on a boat as well as the other was at home with kids.

Nick Jonas said within the same interview, “There was a clear difference between what our everyday lives are like.” Now, “we all know and understand where we are better, as well as that’s totally reflected throughout the music.”

“For those who don’t know, we essentially staged five nights and chose a different album to highlight for the first act of each show,” he said. Nick went on, “We played the whole thing.” “Which, for a lot of these songs, we’ve never previously played them or hadn’t performed them in 15 years or more.”

They got a call a few days shortly after their Broadway engagement ended to talk regarding how they could turn it into a one-night show and take it to the road.

The Jonas Brothers plan to “play the familiar songs from each album” and also have a few ideas and treats up their sleeves. The brothers also said that when their first records came out, they were still in high school.

Nick said, “We were teenagers, so we had a lot of energy.” So, the songs have a slightly faster beat. So, it won’t be that long after all.’

Kevin talked about how happy he was after his first night upon Broadway. “When we walked off the stage, we thought, “Wow, that was really quick set.” Everything happened so fast.”

Jonas Brothers Tour Dates: