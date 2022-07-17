The Jötnar edition of God of War Ragnarok is selling out fast and is already being speculated on

Various speculators are trying to make double or triple profit.

God of War Ragnarok announced the release date along with the details of its special editions, one of them is the edition of the Giantswhich has been sold out in several countries and you can already see how various speculators are trying to get rid of it at a much higher price, according to VGC.

Without going any further, in the case of spain, the Jötnar edition is out of stock at GAME, but more stock should be coming soon. In USA this same edition sold out in just 15 minutes. In Australia something very similar happened but in a matter of minutes there were no more stocks.

Nationally, you can already see some private sellers on Ebay selling both the Jötnar and the Collector’s editions at much higher prices than in official stores. At the moment, the Collector’s Edition can be booked both on Amazon and GAME at a cheaper price than the Jötnar.

God of War Ragnarok will be out on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. At the moment not much is known about the title, but a store leaked the graphic modes that the Santa Monica Studio game would bring. In addition, the Jötnar edition brings us a physical map that gives us some clues about the kingdoms in which we could play.

