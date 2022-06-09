The Joy-Con expand beyond Nintendo Switch and find an unexpected ally in mobile games

The new version of iOS is compatible with the controls of the console, which includes functions similar to the hybrid.

Apple’s efforts to enter the world of video games have not gone unnoticed, but its latest moves have surprised much of the community. After all, we are talking about a version of Resident Evil: Village for Mac that serves as an accompaniment to a technology for enhance the player experience in the digital world.

We can configure the Joy-Con to be used by two playersNot happy with this, from Cupertino they want to continue promoting themselves in the video game sector and, as we see with the latest discovery of the user metals (via The Verge), iOS 16 expands its features to be compatible with the Joy-Con of Nintendo Switch and its Pro controller. In addition, it seems that the developers have put all their efforts to include this innovation, since the Switch controls work perfectly.

But do not think that these devices act as one more control. Continuing with the classic mechanics of the hybrid, we can use the Joy-Con as a single control or, if we prefer, configure them so that two people have fun in the same game. This last option is unlocked if we press the start and screenshot buttons for a few seconds.

Nintendo Switch can continue to expand its many functionalities beyond the standard console, although it is important to note that Nintendo hardware continues to enjoy a great interest in the market. The hybrid continues to control the Japanese market with an impressive number of sales, but the Big N strives to keep the attention of its users (both new and old) with various initiatives on its Nintendo Switch Online.

