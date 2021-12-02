The JRPG .hack // GU Last Recode releases trailer and dates its battles on Nintendo Switch

This compilation had already been released on PC and PS4 back in 2017, achieving great success among fans of the franchise.

JRPG lovers will fondly remember the presence of .hack on PS2, as it was part of the set of role-playing games that defined the genre on that console. Years later, back in 2017, fans of the saga were able to recall the classic adventures with .hack // GU Last Recode, which had initially been released for PC and PS4 and now decides to take the step towards Nintendo Switch.

.hack // GU Last Recode launches on Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022Through a trailer that covers some of the most relevant scenes of the trilogy that contains the title, Bandai Namco confirms the arrival of this compilation to the hybrid of Nintendo the March 10, 2022. Therefore, players will be able to once again return to “The World“, the fictional MMORPG featured on every product in the franchise, to commemorate these experiences on Nintendo Switch.

.hack // GU Last Recode collected the seed of its own games by presenting a remastered compilation of three of the titles of this saga, which revives his idea of ​​the JRPG through a new version. After all, it stands out for a comprehensive game system that manages to dazzle any fan of the genre, who will be even more hooked by the amount of content that the trilogy offers.

Therefore, Bandai Namco will allow us to take these adventures anywhere thanks to one of the main functionalities of Nintendo Switch, expanding a number of players that in 2018 reached 300,000. As for the argument itself, we mentioned in the analysis of .hack // GU Last Recode that its plot is very striking and, although some of its mechanics have become outdated, it is still a delight for all JRPG lovers.

