The JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force dates its demo, releases a trailer and leaves us with this illustration

If you’re dying to play Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the new JRPG from the veteran tri-Ace team, you’ll be happy to know that in just a few days you’ll be able to do so thanks to the free demo that Square Enix will publish on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as announced within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The illustration is the work of the artist AkimanSquare Enix has taken the opportunity to also present a new trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Force with the theme of Pandora background, created by HYDE in which we can see the curious mix of fantasy and science fiction that has always characterized this role-playing saga. What can we expect from the demo?

As far as we know, it will allow us to play from the beginning of Raymond’s story until his arrival in Delryk Village, which means about two hours of content. More than enough time to savor the RPG action of this video game that, taking advantage of TGS 2022, has also delighted us with a new illustration by the artist Akiman.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on Xbox, PlayStation and PC consoles next October 27th. It is one of the new RPGs that Square Enix is ​​working on, and which is scheduled to be released before the end of this year 2022. Another of the most anticipated is the promising The Diofield Chronicle, which opens in just a few weeks.

