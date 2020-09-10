The judge who sentenced the Jaipur blast convicts to death, said to be given security

Jaipur: Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma, who sentenced the four convicts to death in the Jaipur serial blast case, recently wrote a letter to DGP Bhupendra Singh, seeking to increase the security cover, fearing danger to his family and himself. Concerned about security, retired Judge Sharma said in a letter to the state Director General of Police (DGP) Bhupendra Yadav, “According to the IB report, terror groups can take revenge on me and my family at any time. I have received information that the officers of the police line are going to remove the security given to me, so the security given to me should be kept as it is. ” Also Read – Two Pakistani intruders trying to enter India piled on international border, arms and drugs recovered

In the letter, Sharma said that empty bottles of liquor have been thrown at his house. Suspects riding motorcycles have been circling outside the house for several days. Sharma said in the letter, "The suspects have also taken photographs outside his house. These terrorist groups are very dangerous. They can do anything with me and my family. " The letter also gives the example of Judge Neelkanth Ganju. Judge Neelkanth Ganju sentenced the terrorist Maqbool Bhatt to death in 1984 and he was killed by the terrorists on October 2, 1989.

He wrote that is it my fault that I punished the four dreaded terrorists. He said that these terrorists belong to ISI and are working with the sleeper cell of the organization. A series of blasts took place in Jaipur on May 13, 2008, in which over 80 people were killed and 250 were injured.