The judges of the Australian Federal Court revealed the reasons why they supported the deportation of Novak Djokovic

The moment of his arrival in Belgrade, after being deported (REUTERS / Christopher Pike)

three judges of the Australian Federal Court revealed on Thursday their motives for backing the government’s order to deport the tennis star Novak Djokovic, and explained that they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”

The judges unanimously supported the decision of the Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, of deporting the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player following an urgent appeal on the eve of what was to be Nole’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and a few hours later traveled from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates.

The judge presiding over the court, James Allsop, and the judges James Besanko Y David O’Callaghan posted on thursday a 27-page explanation of why they rejected the challenge.

“The court does not consider the merits or wisdom of the decision”, they indicated. “The court’s task is to rule on the legitimacy or legality of the decision. Someone else in the minister’s position might not have canceled Mr Djokovic’s visa. The minister did it,” they added.

“It was not unreasonable for the minister to be concerned that the alleged support of some anti-vaccine groups for Mr. Djokovic’s apparent position on vaccination could encourage rallies and protests that could lead to further community transmission,” reads another excerpt from the document.

Djokovic had his visa revoked on January 6 at the Melbourne airport, hours after arriving in the country, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. A judge later restored his visa on procedural issues.

However, Hawke used a power granted to him by the Immigration Law to cancel his visa on Friday with the broader criterion of public interest. Djokovic was “a known unvaccinated person” whose presence in Melbourne could “foster anti-vaccine sentiment” and increase pressure on the health system, Hawke said in the 10-page document revoking the visa.

Hawke rejected Djokovic’s arguments that his deportation appeared to be “a politically motivated decision” that would jeopardize Australia’s role as host of the year’s first Grand Slam.

Some voices were raised pointing out that the government deported Djokovic in response to public outrage that an unvaccinated athlete could have entered the country without undergoing quarantine, at the same time that the omicron variant of the virus puts hospitals to the test, they are in short supply home tests for COVID-19 and relatives of Australians living abroad are unable to visit relatives because the authorities do not recognize the vaccinations they received.

The judges rejected all three arguments in Djokovic’s appeal. The first was that the decision was illogical, irrational, or unreasonable. The second was that the minister could not conclude that Djokovic’s presence was a risk to health or order. The third was that the minister could not conclude that Djokovic had a known anti-vaccine stance.

“It was possible to infer that the public perceived that Mr. Djokovic was not in favor of vaccinations”, indicated the judges. “This is not a fantasy; You do not need evidence,” the digital text specified, recalling that the athlete already had a history of having “ignored reasonable public health measures abroad.” The magistrates were referring to the interview, and the photo session without a mask that Djokovic had in Belgrade with the French media The Team on December 18 last, a day after learning that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Djokovic, who returned to Serbia, is in talks with lawyers about whether to sue the Australian government to claim $4.4 million (3.2 million pounds) for “mistreatment”, according to the British newspaper The Sun, which cited an anonymous source close to the tennis player’s agent, Edoardo Artaldi. John Karantzis, a partner at Australian firm Carbone Lawyers, said Djokovic could have grounds for a case.

“If he focuses on the unreasonable reasons he would allege against him, and not on legal issues, he could be successful,” Karantzis told the television station. Seven Network.

With information from EFE and AP

