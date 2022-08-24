The Judiciary suspended a hearing where it will define whether to give Yenifer Paredes 36 months in preventive detention

Yenifer Paredes asks the judge to let her continue with her life in preventive detention evaluation for 36 months. (TV Justice)

Judge Jhonny Goméz Balboa, head of the Third Preparatory Investigation Court, suspended until tomorrow, Wednesday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m., the hearing to resolve the request for pre-trial detention for 36 months contra Yenifer Paredes and Nenil Medina, investigated for the alleged crime of criminal organization and others.

The magistrate made this decision at the end of the debate that followed the allegations made by prosecutor Jorge García, from the special team against corruption of the Public Ministry, who requested the restrictive measure, and Dionicio Quesnay, Paredes Navarro’s lawyer.

“The debate regarding Yenifer Noelia Paredes has ended, therefore, tomorrow only José Nenil Medina will participate, at the end of the hearing the date and time will be set when the resolution that resolves the legal situation of both investigated will be issued,” he said. The magistrate.

It is worth mentioning that the sister of Lilia Paredes has been in preliminary detention since last August 10, after surrender to justice one day after his search in the Government Palace.

During the last hearing, Yenifer Paredes’ lawyer requested more time to analyze the new elements of conviction in the case, since the Prosecutor’s Office had presented more investigative material. Upon request and by unanimous decision, it was agreed that the summons be for this Tuesday.

Judge Johnny Gómez Balboaof the Third Court of National Preparatory Researchwill resume from 10:00 am the hearing in which this request is evaluated by the Prosecutor’s Office, who is investigating the presidential couple and relatives for alleged criminal acts.

According to inquiries by the Special Team in charge of the National Prosecutor, Yenifer Paredes is the fourth person presidential environment investigated for these crimes. In addition, it is presumed that Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, is the coordinator of the corruption network.

The prosecution believes that the 49-year-old first lady “was in charge of making viable, financing and speeding up public investment projects […] through her sister Yenifer Paredes, knowingly and coming from her husband, Pedro Castillo.”

Yenifer Paredes: Reasons why the Prosecutor’s Office requests 36 months of preventive detention. Photo: Andean Agency

In addition to the hearing of Yenifer Paredes, scheduled for this Tuesday, it was learned that the court rescheduled the hearing against the mayor of the district of Anguía (Tacabamba-Chota) for Wednesday, August 24. Joseph Medina.

Both are being investigated for the alleged crime of money laundering and for both of them preventive detention has been requested for 36 months.

The businessman Hugo Espino took advantage of the effective collaboration to help clarify the investigations carried out by the Public Ministry against the president as the alleged leader of an alleged criminal organization that would operate together with his family and some members of the Executive Branch.

“Before traveling to Chachapoyas, Yennifer Paredes He called me by phone to meet me at the house located at 375 Las Tortugas Avenue, third floor (…) There I spoke with Yennifer Paredes, who told me that his brother David Paredes was interested in carrying out works, to which I answered yes there are works, the files can be worked on, ”said Espino Lucana, according to a report by Latina.

Statement by Hugo Espino before the Public Ministry in which he mentions President Pedro Castillo.

“After that I spoke with Rudbel Oblitas Paredes, and told him that I was going to prepare the improvement and breathability file for the town of Colcabamba. I mentioned this to Rudbel because he had already talked with Nenil Medina and Carlos Cabrera about my participation in preparing the file. Yennifer told me that he could accelerate the financing in the Ministry of Transportation, that is, Yennifer Paredes knew that Rudbel Oblitas had arrived in that ministry, ”he added.

For the Public Ministry, Yenifer Paredes, raised as the putative daughter of Pedro Castillo and Lilia Paredes, would be the lobbyist for the organization that was in charge of offering public works to mayors.

As part of the tax investigation, it was learned that Yenifer Paredes carried out 28 banking operations. According to the report of the Financial Intelligence Unit of August 11, he deposited the amount of 91 thousand 970 soles between October 2021 and June 2022. All these amounts were transferred to close relatives.

Among the beneficiaries are: Lilia Paredes herself, her other sister Ruth Noemmi Paredes, the former candidate for councilor in Chota Kely Yolanda Vásquez Chasquibol, Susy Díaz Huamán, the nephews Roy Leandro and Wesly Raúl Oblitas Paredes and Herlin Llatas Saldaña who is head of Programs Social of the Municipality of Anguía.

peter castle is being syndicated by lead a criminal organizationwhere his closest circle would also be involved, as is the case with his wife Lilia Paredes and her sister in law Yenifer Paredeswho have been designated by the Special Team of Prosecutors Against the Corruption of Power, led by Senior Prosecutor Marita Barretoas alleged members of that same criminal group.

However, they would not be the only ones, since the Special Team also maintains that the other two brothers of the first lady, Walter and David Paredes, would also have lent their names to “launder money” of illicit origin.

The Special Team of prosecutors that leads the investigation of the alleged criminal network led by peter castlewould have drawn up the organization chart of how this organization called “Chotano Construction Club”.

