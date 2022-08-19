The Justice of the Ortega regime in Nicaragua requested 90 days in prison for the priest detained in the “El Chipote” torture center

The priest Óscar Danilo Benavidez was arbitrarily detained by the security forces of the Nicaraguan dictatorship

The Public Ministry of Nicaragua requested a term of up to 90 days in prison to expand an investigation against the priest Óscar Danilo Benavides Dáviladetained since last Sunday for a case not yet specified, reported this Thursday the Judiciary, related to the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

Nicaraguan society and the State of Nicaragua are considered the “victims/offended” by the 49-year-old priest, who is detained as “investigated”, although the judicial file, to which the agency had access EFEdoes not specify the alleged crime that the religious is being investigated for.

The prosecutor in the case Manuel de Jesus Rugama Penapresented the request to extend the term for the complementary investigation and judicial detention during a special hearing for protection of constitutional guarantees, which is in process.

The head of the Tenth Criminal District Court of Managua Circumscription Hearing, Gloria Maria Saavedra Corraleswho is in charge of the case, has not yet ruled.

Priest Benavides, pastor of the Espiritu Santo parish, in the municipality of Mulukuku, in the North Caribbean Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, was arrested last Sunday afternoon, reported the Diocese of Siuna, to which he belongs, and who said he did not know the causes or motives for the priest’s arrest.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported the next day that the priest “was taken from his vehicle and taken on a (police) patrol to an unknown destination” and then appeared in the prison known as “El Chipote”in Managua, headquarters of the Judicial Assistance Directorate of the National Police and considered a torture center by the regime’s security forces.

The priest detained by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega was transferred to the “El Chipote” torture center in Managua (Photo La Prensa)

The clergyman’s complaint was made amid tensions between the Ortega dictatorship and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church.

Benavides is the third priest detained so far this year in Nicaraguaand the ninth in police custody, including Bishop Rolando Alvarez and five other priests who have been locked up since last August 4 in the Episcopal Palace of the Diocese of Matagalpa (north).

Siuna was the first diocese to publicly support Álvarez, whom the National Police accuses of attempt to “organize violent groups”although so far it has not offered evidence.

The arrest of this priest It also occurs in the midst of a series of actions by the Sandinista regime against the Nicaraguan Catholic Church, which includes the prohibition of the Archdiocese of Managua from the procession with the pilgrim image of the Virgin of Fatima, and the confinement of Bishop Álvarez along with five priests in the provincial episcopal see of Matagalpa, which is besieged by special police forces.

In addition, the expulsion of a group of missionaries from the Mother Teresa of Calcutta order, the closure of eight Catholic radio stations, the cancellation of the subscription television programming of three Catholic channels and the forced entry and raid of a parish.

The dictator Ortega branded as “terrorists” the Nicaraguan bishops who acted as mediators of a national dialogue that sought a peaceful solution to the crisis that the country has been experiencing since April 2018.

The dictator Daniel Ortega intensifies the persecution against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua

The crisis in Nicaragua was accentuated after the controversial elections last November in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with their main contenders in prison.

Relations between the Sandinistas and the Nicaraguan Catholic Church have been marked by friction and mistrust in the last 43 years.

The Catholic community represents 58.5% of the 6.5 million inhabitants of Nicaragua, according to the latest national census.

A group of 25 former heads of state and government from Latin America and Spain issued a public statement this Wednesday in which expressed their concern about the current persecution of the Daniel Ortega regime against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua and They called for “a firm stance” from Pope Francis.

In the call “Declaration on the Ortega and Murillo regime and the aggravated persecution of freedom of religion in Nicaragua”leaders ranging from José María Aznar to Vicente Fox, passing through Sebastián Piñera and Álvaro Uribe, all members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), point out that religious freedom is the “fundamental touchstone in the affirmation and conversation of peace”.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The priest detained by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega was transferred to the “El Chipote” torture center in Managua

Former presidents of the IDEA group asked Pope Francis to rule on the persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua

Siege of the Church in Nicaragua: a priest had to officiate mass through a fence because the police did not allow parishioners to enter the temple