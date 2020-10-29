The Kashmiri Pandits said that sale of land should not be done to ‘outsiders’ in Kashmir, we are cheated, this is injustice

Srinagar: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Thursday demanded a ban on the sale of land for outsiders until the community gets rehabilitation in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Government of India issued a notification regarding land law for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, October 27,” said Satish Ambardar, president of the Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation, organization of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. According to this law, citizens of India can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read – Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir gunned down three BJP youth leaders, masked organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba

President Satish Ambardar said, "Kashmiri Pandits are feeling cheated. For the last 31 years, we are looking forward to the return and rehabilitation of our motherland. Without resettling us, the Government of India made the land of Kashmir available for sale. Is it not injustice? Since 1989, the community has been facing ethnic genocide in the valley. "

He said, "The previous governments at the state and at the center failed to protect our people in the valley. Whatever happened to our community, the government kept watching as a mute spectator. Kashmiri Pandits were killed, their property looted and burnt, temples destroyed. Many women were kidnapped, gang raped and murdered. "

He said, "The forced migration escaped us from our roots." This affected our unique religious, cultural and traditional identity. We feel that the government has completely cheated us. If the previous governments did not help us get our land in Kashmir, then this government ensured that we always remain in exile. "

He said, “We demand that the sale of any kind of land should be banned till the rehabilitation of Kashmir Pandits. We demand that the 419 families that the Home Ministry promised to settle in the valley should be settled. We appeal to all MPs to help rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. “