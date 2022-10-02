The Katyn massacre: “hate” as an excuse, 22 thousand Poles killed by the Soviets and 43 years of lies

Part of the corpses of the 22 thousand Poles killed by the Soviets. They were killed with German weapons to blame the Nazis. The truth became known when the USSR fell (Wikipedia)

Recently, 83 years have passed since the beginning of the invasion of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) in western Poland, the implementation of the secret Molotov-Ribbentrop pact with Hitler’s Germany, which had already begun its part of the invasion of Poland in early September 1939. The Soviet Union did indeed send troops into Poland, but without declaring war. Officially, this Russian campaign was called the “liberation campaign.” The agreement meant the disappearance of the Polish State and the respective annexed occupation zones. The need to destroy the fabric of Polish society, its freedom, its culture, eliminating all resistance and leaving Poland without leadership, led to the head of the fearsome Soviet Secret Police (NKVD, later KGB) Lavrenti Beria to conceive an ominous plan.

The Polish Commander-in-Chief Edward Rydz-Smigly he did not want to fight on two fronts and ordered the army not to go into battle with the Soviet troops, unless they were forced to give up their weapons. Furthermore, it was rumored that the Soviet Union had sent troops to “help fight the Nazis.” Therefore, the Poles hardly resisted and easily surrendered.

Lavrenti Beria, ideologue of the Katryn Massacre (Grosby)

At the end of September, around 250,000 Poles – soldiers, officers, border guards, policemen, gendarmes, and many civilians – were prisoners of the Russians. At the same time, officials were arrested in the occupied eastern Polish territories, including officers and policemen who had escaped from captivity, members of Polish political parties and public organizations, industrialists, large landowners, businessmen and even school teachers. They were sent to prisoner of war camps specially created by the NKVD (Secret Police); but there was not enough room in them, so over the next two months a significant part of the prisoners were sent home or handed over to the Germans under the prisoner exchange program. As a result, there were about 22,000 Polish prisoners of war assigned to the “special contingent”: army officers, policemen, gendarmes, border guards, prison guards, etc. They were distributed in three NKVD camps: Starobelsky, Kozelsky and Ostashkovsky.

Russia lived in a regime of police terror, repressions focused primarily on internal dissidence to ensure Stalin’s absolute power. Between 1937 and 1938, according to the historian Robert Conquestspecialized in this period, 1,750,000 political prisoners were executed between military and positions of the PCUS itself (Communist Party of the Soviet Union).

Note from Lavrenty Beria to Josep Stalin at the Central Committee of the Bolsheviks Communist Party in March 1940

Lavrenti Beria wrote to Stalin a note classified as “top secret”, dated March 5, 1940, where he described the Polish prisoners as “Officers of the Polish army, former officers of the Polish police and intelligence services, members of Polish nationalist counter-revolutionary parties , members of unmasked rebel counterrevolutionary organizations, deserters and others. (…) They are all sworn enemies of Soviet power, full of hatred towards the Soviet system”. It ordered the NKVD “to try detainees in special courts, without their appearance and without indictment, by merely producing certificates of guilt and applying the highest punishment: the death penalty by firing squad”.

Iosif Stalin signed the order with a blue pencil next to the word “za”, which means “in favor”. But Beria was not an improvised, and one thing was to execute his own citizens and quite another foreign prisoners of war, no matter how much they considered the Polish state “extinct”. To carry out the executions, the Soviets used German Walther pistols, weapons that the Germans had delivered in large quantities to their Soviet allies. The Red Army considered German pistols more reliable and comfortable than the Soviet Tokarev TT-30, in addition the Walther was the official weapon of the Gestapo German (Secret Police) so in the event that the massacre was discovered ballistic evidence would reveal the Nazi regime as the perpetrator of that crime. It was a false flag operation: a massacre planned by the Soviets, but carried out with German weapons.

One of the mass graves dug by the Soviets to hide the bodies of Poles killed during World War II (Wikipedia)

The prisoners were secretly transferred to a secluded area of ​​the Katyn forest in the Smolensk region, the victims were shot in the neck upon entering their cell (many were killed in the Kalinin and Kharkov prisons) or they were executed at the foot of the pit. Vasili Blogthe chief executioner of the NKVD, personally executed 6,000 prisoners in 28 days. May 1 was the only day of rest for the assassins. Executions were preceded by systematic interrogations. The prisoners were convinced that they were going to be released, but in reality in that interview their fate depended on the attitude shown by the prisoner towards the Soviet government. Only 395 prisoners escaped death.

On June 22, 1941, Hitler invaded the Soviet Union. Stalin watched incredulously and hesitantly as the Germans advanced across the ‘red line’ of the Soviet border. The Polish government in exile became an ally of the USSR. Then, the Polish commanders requested the release of their officers to join the fight. The Russian response was that they did not know where they were, that they possibly fled.

International observers and members of the press observe the exhumations of Poles in the Katyn forests (Photo by Gabriel Hackett/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

A failed attempt against Hitler would reveal the crime. On March 21, 1943, Hitler visited the old armory on Unter den Linden, to inspect captured Soviet weapons. The Teniente Colonel von Gersdorff would lead Hitler on a tour of the exhibit. Moments after Hitler’s entry into the museum, von Gersdorff detonated two fuses ten minutes late on explosive devices hidden in his coat pockets. His plan was to throw himself at Hitler in a death hug that would blow them both away. He was a member of the internal resistance. A detailed plan for a coup had been drawn up and was ready to go; but Hitler quickened his pace and the tour ended sooner than expected. After leaving the building, von Gersdorff was able to disable the devices in a public bathroom “at the last second”.

After the attempt, von Gersdorff was immediately transferred back to the Eastern Front where He lived waiting to be discovered. He was one of the heads of the German occupation and, as such, he was in charge of the first analyzes after the discovery of the mass graves of Katyn. Quickly, the Soviet Union blamed the Germans for the massacre. For their part, Roosevelt and Churchill believed the Soviet version of the crime, or at least pretended to. Goebbels (Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda) believed that it was a magnificent opportunity to demonstrate the Soviet horrors. For this reason, authorized the Red Cross to carry out the forensic examination of the bodiess with experts brought in from all over Europe, including officers from the Polish Army.

Autopsy in the Katyn Forest (Getty Images)

In January 1944, three and a half months after recovering the Smolensk region, the USSR created a “Special Commission to Establish and Investigate the Circumstances of the execution of Polish war officers by the Nazi invaders in the Katyn Forest”, headed by academician Nikolai Burdenko. Before the commission began work, a group of NKVD officers was sent to Smolensk: its members worked with witnesses and they planted documents in the graves which confirmed that the Polish officers had been shot by the Germans in the fall of 1941. On January 26, 1944, the Izvestya newspaper published the results of an investigation by the Burdenko commission: the Germans shot Polish prisoners of war in the region from Smolensk.

The USSR demanded that Poland recognize this version, Therefore, with the installation of the Provisional Government, Moscow’s puppet, formed after the Yalta Conference, the Polish state security agencies persecuted those who questioned the Soviet version. The USSR tried to get the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, which judged Nazi criminals in 1945-1946, to include the Katyn massacre in the charges, but with the intervention of the now General Von Gersdorffwho had already reported Katyn to the American military secret service, the court did not recognize the Katyn massacre as one of the crimes of the Nazis and did not include it in the final verdict.

Red Cross investigators on the makeshift graves of Poles (Getty Images)

With the complicity of the British government, which did not want to irritate Stalin, and the guilty silence of the US (which knew perfectly well the truth), any document that made reference to the crimes committed in Katyn was classified. The censorship of the communist regime prevented even that name from being pronounced in public, and those who did so in private they risked being included in the lists of the Polish political police, the SB, and in some cases, even end up in jail.

The situation did not change until 1988, when finally Moscow, under the directive of perestroika, admitted its responsibility. In December 1991, Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, personally delivered to Boris Yeltsin, his successor, the folder containing Beria’s letter to Stalin. In 1993 Yeltsin, kneeling in Warsaw, apologized to the Polish people. A global hoax that lasted 43 years, discovered by a failed assassination. Thousands of Poles were mass murdered for hating a fate without freedom under the Soviet boot.

Still from Katyn, the film by Polish director Andrezj Wajda, whose father is suspected to have died in the massacre

“Katyń”, a film directed by the famous Polish director Andrezj Wajda, In 2007, he brought his vision of history to the cinema. The filmmaker knew very well what he was talking about, since he was a child he had heard in his family, in whispers, that his father, Captain Jakub Wajda, was listed among the dead de Katyn.

KEEP READING:

Hitler’s lie that sparked World War II: a secret plan and a farmer killed by the SS

Executed men and corpses eaten by wolves: Stalin’s massacre that anticipated Putin’s in Ukraine