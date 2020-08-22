‘The Kelly Clarkson Present’ Returns to Studio Production

“The Kelly Clarkson Present” will return to manufacturing on its set at Common Studios Hollywood for its second season.

The second season is slated to debut on Sept. 21. This system will air 5 authentic episodes the week of Sept. 14, as a countdown for the season premiere.

The upcoming season will characteristic a mixture of dwell and digital interviews with company from movie, tv and music industries, in addition to on a regular basis people who find themselves brokers of change of their communities. The manufacturing will adjust to NBC Common’s security pointers, the CDC steering, in addition to state and native orders.

The present, hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning host Kelly Clarkson, launched final September and stayed in authentic episodes all summer time. Its latest installment was filmed at Clarkson’s ranch in Montana and from her house in Los Angeles, capturing her life in quarantine as a fellow father or mother working from house. Every episode featured the present’s common Kellyoke act, by which America’s authentic idol covers a brand new music, digital interviews and a phase devoted to that includes unrepresented voices from the group.

In its first 12 months on air, “The Kelly Clarkson Present” obtained three Daytime Emmy wins. Clarkson was additionally named excellent leisure speak present host. Airing weekdays on greater than 200 native stations, this system can also be essentially the most watched new speak present in seven years, averaging greater than 1.6 million viewers day by day.

Together with Clarkson, Alex Duda serves as govt producer and showrunner. “The Kelly Clarkson Present” is produced and distributed by NBC Common Home Tv Distribution.