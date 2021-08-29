The key call that stopped Cristiano Ronaldo’s negotiations with Manchester City and opted for his signing for United

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United (Reuters)

Since Cristiano Ronaldo took a place on the substitute bench in the match against Udinese last weekend, rumors about his possible departure from Juventus they began to gain strength. In the initial panorama there were only two clubs that could get him out of there: PSG and Manchester City.

With the passing of the hours, the first option was moving away while that of the English team continued to gain ground. Italian media like Gazette, and even Spanish like As, they already considered closed that the footballer (with his representative Jorge Mendes in between) and the team citizen they had already closed the deal and only needed to negotiate with the Old lady.

However, when it seemed that everything was ready for the Portuguese to put himself under the orders of Pep Guardiola, a man picked up the phone, contacted the player and the future that seemed to be on track took a 180 degree turn.

Ronaldo answered the call and surely thousands of memories came to mind. Sir Alex Ferguson was on the other side, trying to stop a negotiation that would have brought great pain to the hearts of Manchester United fans.

Ferguson established an almost paternal relationship with the footballer during his career (AFP)

This was revealed by the British newspaper Manchester Evening News by reviewing the last hours before his signing was made official. As indicated by the media in question, when it seemed that CR7 would wear light blue, it was Ferguson himself, with whom he lifted the Champions League in 2008, who interceded.

This strategic move occurred on friday morning, when the former coach was informed that the Glazer family (owner of the club) were willing to enter into negotiations to repatriate their idol.

“Fergie spoke to Ronaldo this morning,” A source assured the aforementioned newspaper. At the same time, Guardiola appeared at a press conference with a clear message: “Right now I am delighted with the squad we have and we will stay with them.”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League in 2009 (Reuters)

The truth is that, as a result of his enormous career, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few footballers who can decide his sporting future himself, that is why when he picked up the phone and heard the voice of Ferguson (who became his second father during his stay in Manchester) proposing his return, He did not hesitate to leave everything behind and return home 12 years later.

Hours after that call, Manchester United’s Twitter account collapsed when officially announcing the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Manchester United are pleased to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Regarding the transaction, it transpired that United disbursed about 15 million euros to release him from the Turin club. But you can also pay an extra 8 million euros in bonus for objectives. What’s more Manchester Evening News reported that the contract was sealed by two years and a salary that would be around $ 31 million annually (660 thousand dollars a week).

