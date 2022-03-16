The key change that Formula 1 will have to avoid repeating the controversial definition between Hamilton and Verstappen

Hamilton stood on the podium at the Yas Marina circuit and applauded Verstappen (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed / File Photo)

The definition of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 had a lot of controversy due to the decision made by the former Race Director, Michael Masion the last lap in the neutralization of the race in which Max Verstappenwho was second and had cars lagging ahead, had a chance to stay behind Lewis Hamilton So far he was the winner. The Dutchman beat the Englishman, won the competition and his first title in the Máxima.

Previously the rule specified that any lagging car could overtake the leader as long as the safety car was on the track. But at the close of last year’s run in Abu Dhabi, Masi allowed only the passage of the cars located between the pointer, Hamilton, and the second Verstappen.

The controversy arose because the lagging drivers behind Max were unable to recover their lap. Once the safety car entered the pits and the last lap was at full speed, Verstappen took advantage of the change of soft tires he made with the race neutralized and had better rubber and more grip on the track for the fight with Hamilton, whom he overtook .

In Abu Dhabi Lewis Hamilton managed to get a big difference from Max Verstappen, who was favored by the neutralization at the end (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

In order to prevent the situation from repeating itself, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), after several meetings with the team owners, decided to modify the rule and now it is specified that all lagging cars must move to the pointer if considers it safe to do so, according to the specialized media Motorsport.

The article in question, 55.13, from this moment states: “If the race director considers that it is safe to do so, and the message has been sent to all the competitors, lagging cars can now overtake via the official radio system, all cars lagging behind (lost a lap or more) by the leader must pass the main lap cars and the pace car”.

The change to the FIA ​​sporting regulations for F1 in 2022, which was published today, had several tweaks in recent weeks and now details must be finalized.

Lewis Hamilton will seek revenge this season (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Among other changes, the drivers are also forced to stay on the podium with the diver. This point is due to the controversy that occurred with Hamilton when at Mugello 2020, he took the stage with a shirt that said “arrest the cops who killed breonna taylor”. Now it was typified in the rule: “During the podium ceremony and the post-race interview procedure, the drivers who finish the race in first, second and third position must remain dressed only in their driving suits, placed until the neck, not opening to the waist.

He is also required to stay in the suit “during the interviews on the television screen and the FIA ​​post-race press conference, all drivers must remain dressed only in the uniform of their respective teams.”

On the other hand, in the Brazilian GP last year, Verstappen was fined for touching the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in the parc fermé, which is where the cars are left after the activity and no one can touch them as they go to the technical review: “Riders must not interfere with parc fermé protocols in any way.”

Lastly, there is a minor change to the scoring issue due to what happened at Belgium 2021 when the race only had one lap with the safety car on track due to heavy rain. For races that stop between 50 and 75 percent of travel, the score for fourth place changed from 9 to 10 points, and the score for seventh place changed from 5 to 4 points. The full assignment is now 19-14-12-10-8-6-4-3-2-1.

