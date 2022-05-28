The key detail of Inter’s millionaire offer to hire Paulo Dybala

Inter, decided to sign Paulo Dybala (REUTERS/Massimo Pinca)

As has been happening for some transfer markets, several of the main footballers on the planet will be left with the pass in their possession and will become the main figures in the next transfer window. With Erling Haaland at Manchester City and Kylian Mbappé rejecting Real Madrid’s offer to continue at Paris Saint Germain, One of the most coveted pieces left free is Paulo Dybala.

The Joya, 28, arrived at Juventus in mid-2015 after shining with the Instituto de Córdoba shirt and Palermo in Italy. After 7 seasons in the Old Mr.a, the native of Laguna Larga won 12 titles: five Serie A, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. In total he played 293 games, in which he contributed 115 goals and provided 48 assists.

After officially saying goodbye to the Turin team, one of the clubs that wants to hire him is none other than Inter, one of his classic adversaries. As reported Tuttosportthe leadership of the Milan team, with Beppe Marrotta (Chairman of the Board) and Piero Ausilio (Sporting Director -he knows the footballer very well from his time as General Director of Juventus, between 2010 and 2018-) at the head, met with Jorge Antún, the striker’s agent, to send him an offer.

The Italian newspaper maintains that the Nerazzurro He offered him a three-year contract, with an option for one more season, for 7 million, with bonuses included, which would position him as one of the best paid on campus. Nevertheless, the key detail is that the image rights would remain in the hands of the player.

The aforementioned medium also emphasizes the approval of the president, the young Chinese Steven Zhang (30 years old), who considers that Dybala, in addition to providing a leap in quality within the squad led by Simone Inzaghi, also believes that will be a driver for marketingthanks to the traction that the followers of the Jewel could bring.

To square this contract, Inter would have in mind to get rid of two onerous salaries, like those of the Chileans Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal.

In the event that the operation comes to fruition (the Cordovan is also in the sights of some Premier League clubs, Atlético Madrid and Roma) he will share the attack with his teammate in the Argentine team Lautaro Martínez.

“We talked about many things, about his situation and everything, but today he is thinking about the National Team and his future will be decided when these games are over. He is a player with quality, personality and I hope he plays where he feels most comfortable, where he is happy, “el Toro said in TyC Sports.

