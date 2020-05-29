The key figures involved in Netflix’s new series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Netflix has launched its highly effective four-part documentary series exploring the case convicted intercourse offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, entitled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

The series speaks to survivors of Epstein’s abuse, lastly giving them voice. It additionally goals to chronicle Epstein’s actions main as much as his arrest.

Right here’s your information to the names talked about all through the course of the series.

Warning: this text touches on subject material that some readers could discover distressing

The accusers

Alicia Arden

A mannequin and actress, Alicia met Epstein for a enterprise assembly in a lodge room in Santa Monica in Might 1997. They had been as a consequence of focus on a possible job for Alicia, working for Victoria’s Secrets and techniques. She alleges he requested her to strip to her underwear and touched her inappropriately earlier than she ran away in concern. She filed a report with the police.

Chauntae Davies

Chauntae, then 21, was coaching as a message therapist in 2001 when she was employed by Epstein. She says she was travelling with him and giving him a therapeutic massage on his personal island, Little Saint James, when he allegedly raped her for the primary time. She claims Epstein additionally sexually assaulted her sister after paying for her to review in Barcelona.

Maria Farmer

Maria met Epstein at her 1995 artwork faculty commencement present. Epstein purchased her work and gave her a job, guarding the door at his home. Maria says she was groped by Epstein however he largely made enquired about her youthful sister, Annie and stole images of her. ​Maria reported the crime to the FBI but it surely was years earlier than any motion was taken.

Annie Farmer

Maria’s sister, Annie was 16 when Epstein paid for her to journey. Little did the household know she wouldn’t be assembly different younger folks, however heading to his ranch in New Mexico. Anne alleges that she was assaulted by each Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Each Annie and Maria wished to talk out towards Epstein however mentioned they had been silenced.

Michelle Licata

Michelle gave Epstein a therapeutic massage to earn some more money for the Christmas holidays when she was 16. Halfway by the remedy she alleges he instructed her to take her garments off and pleasured himself whereas trying to grope her. Michelle by no means returned to Epstein’s home however was left scarred by the reminiscences of that day.

Sarah Ransome

Sarah moved to New York on the age of 22 and says she was discovered by one among Epstein’s “recruiters”. It was organized that they’d see a movie collectively earlier than Epstein introduced he would pay for her to attend vogue faculty. She alleges that later she was raped on his personal island. She tried to flee, however says she was pressured to endure the abuse for seven extra months.

Shawna Rivera Shawna gave Epstein massages at his residence for 3 or 4 years. She claims he would ask her to take her garments off and pleasure himself whereas the therapeutic massage was taking place. Virginia Roberts Giuffre ​ Virginia was invited to be Epstein’s travelling masseuse when his associate, Maxwell, noticed her on the age of 16. Once more, Virginia claims she was requested to strip and compelled to endure sexual assault. She claims she was sexually trafficked 30 occasions earlier than her 19th birthday and claims to have been assaulted by Prince Andrew, which he vehemently denies. She additionally claims she was approached to have a child for Epstein and Maxwell however managed to flee first.

Haley Robson

Haley was eager to depart residence for private causes and heard she may earn cash by giving Epstein massages. She says she managed to rebuff Epstein’s alleged advances however did return with buddies who had been assaulted.

Courtney Wild​

Courtney claims to have first been first molested by Epstein when she was homeless, aged 14. Ultimately he requested her to carry buddies to the home, promising cash. She estimates that she introduced 40-60 buddies to satisfy him after being groomed. She frolicked incarcerated after a drug conviction, however on launch turned her life round. A bipartisan group of US Representatives just lately launched the ​Courtney Wild Crime Victims’ Rights Reform Act of 2019 in assist of abuse survivors.

Epstein’s buddies Ghislaine Maxwell​ ​ The daughter of highly effective British media mogul Robert Maxwell, she was Epstein’s one time girlfriend and is considered pivotal in serving to him recruit and groom the ladies that he abused. ​Survivors have made accusations towards her particularly – Maria and Annie Farmer say she inappropriately touched them in 1996, whereas Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Maxwell recruited her and trafficked her. Maxwell denies all allegations of wrongdoing and is believed to be in hiding. Les Wexner An American billionaire whose shut friendship with Epstein began in the 1980s. The legal professionals Alexander Acosta US Lawyer for the Southern District of Florida on the time of Epstein’s 2008 prosecution. He met with Jeffrey Epstein’s authorized crew and oversaw their shopper’s plea deal. Widespread criticism of his function in the Epstein case pressured him to step down from his place in Donald Trump’s administration. Richard M. Berman The senior U.S. District Courtroom choose who denied Epstein bail after listening to statements from survivors Annie Farmer and Courtney Wild at a July 2019 listening to. The case was dismissed after Epstein’s loss of life in jail, however not earlier than Choose Berman gave greater than 20 survivors the possibility to lastly share their tales in a court docket of legislation. Alan Dershowitz Famend US defence lawyer, he helped Epstein collect a formidable eight-piece authorized crew, and represented Epstein himself. Dershowitz was good buddies with Epstein and has even been accused of assaulting Epstein’s sufferer Virginia Giuffre, however vehemently denies the allegations.

Barry Krischer The State Lawyer representing Palm Seaside County when town’s police division investigated Epstein. Krischer angered many individuals with the best way he dealt with this case – refusing to cost Epstein with youngster intercourse crimes and taking the case earlier than a Grand Jury the place just one survivor may testify. Police Chief Michael Reiter wrote to the survivors’ mother and father, highlighting Krischer’s behaviour and explaining the case could be handed over to the FBI. Krischer has since retired. Brad Edwards​ Appearing for the prosecution, Edwards has represented greater than 20 of Epstein’s accusers together with ​Chauntae Davies, Michelle Licata, Shawna Rivera and Courtney Wild. In 2009, he sued Epstein for private defamation – that case was settled in December 2018. Edwards made it his private mission to get justice for the ladies he represented.

Sigrid McCawley Based mostly in Florida, McCawley additionally represented Epstein’s survivors. She took on the circumstances of Annie Farmer, Maria Farmer, Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Sarah Ransome professional bono. The police Joseph Recarey ​ The lead Palm Seaside Police Division detective on the Epstein investigation for greater than a 12 months. He interviewed survivors and searched Epstein’s mansion earlier than handing the case over to the FBI in 2006. Michael Reiter ​ Additionally labored for the PBPD as Chief of Police. In 2003, Epstein’s neighbours raised the alarm, reporting that many younger girls had been visiting his residence. Reiter labored with Recarey on the investigation, and each had been underneath surveillance by Epstein’s personal investigators. It was Reiter who made the decision to refer the case to the FBI when he was sad with the best way in which State Lawyer Barry Krischer was responding to proof.

The journalist Vicky Ward Vicky Ward was writing a chunk about Epstein for American journal Vainness Truthful. Maria and Annie Farmer agreed to be quoted however had been then warned off by Epstein’s authorized crew. The authorized crew additionally threatened the journal’s editor in chief, Graydon Carter, and Ward was not capable of run the quotes, a lot to her frustration. The cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione Tartaglione was Epstein’s cellmate when the billionaire was arrested once more in July 2019 for federal expenses of sex-trafficking minors. Epstein was discovered useless in the cell, by suicide, on August 10th 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is out there to view on Netflix now. To search out out what else is on telly, take a look at our TV Information.