The key for Checo Pérez to be crowned world champion according to Helmut Marko

After half a year elapsed and 10 races disputed, the formula 1 is about to reach the middle of the 2022 season, because this weekend the Austrian Grand Prixlocal circuit for Red Bull Racing and where they add three victories in the last four visits.

Due to the recent history, the forecasts could favor the team of Max Verstappen y Czech Pérezwho will seek to take off in the Builders World Cup with a new 1-2 on the podium; however, the big question now is knowing which of the two will come out on top.

With Verstappen taking a staggering six wins on the season, to just one from Perez, the team’s sporting advisor, Halmut Markogave the key so that the man from Guadalajara can be crowned World Champion this season.

After stating that at Silverstone Pérez gave them “the best race” since he has been on the team, Marko assured that he is also in the fight to be champion, but for that he needs to beat Max Verstappen on the track, something that he has not yet shown in the season.

“This is simple: if (Pérez) wants to be world champion he must beat Max And that is the problem”

He gave these words in an interview with the Austrian media Hello TVwhere he stressed that there is no preference for either of the two pilots and that they also reinforce what was mentioned a few weeks earlier, when he stated that Max Verstappen remains above the race pace and that if it is close to Pérez it’s due to car trouble.

“If we consider those points, the difference would be bigger than it is. This does not change that Pérez has had a very good season, but in pure running speed Max is the fastest”, affirmed Helmut Marko for the German media Formel1.de.

This debate was reopened after cutting points with his second place in Silverstone and especially after his victory in Monacobecause Sergio positioned himself as a serious candidate for the title this yearsince about to reach the middle of the season it is located in the second position of Drivers Championship 34 points away from Max.

Given these numbers, Red Bull has already come out on several occasions to say that there is no preference for either of the two driversso it is up to them to profile themselves as future world champions, always with the permission of Ferrari y Mercedes.

The next race will be this Sunday, July 10, in Austria, home of the team led by Christian Horner and will begin at 8:00 am, in Mexico City time; however, this weekend’s activity will start earlier, since on Friday the Qualy at 10:00 a.m., since the Saturday the sprint race will return at 9:30 a.m..

With the Austrian Grand Prix It will officially reach the middle of the season, since this year the calendar was made up of 22 races, after the departure of the Russian GP, ​​so it could mean a watershed in the definition of the championship.

