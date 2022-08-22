The key role of Sergio Ramos in a PSG overshadowed by the trident Neymar-Messi-Mbappé

Sergio Ramos became an undisputed starter for Galtier (Reuters)

The bomb that was about to explode seems to have been defused after PSG’s spectacular 7-1 victory in their last game, in which both Kylian Mbappeas Neymar y Lionel Messi contributed their goalscoring quota.

However, that fuse that was lit with the “penaltygate” play between the Brazilian and the Frenchman was extinguished not only by the intervention of the coach, but also by that of another of the referents of the campuswhich despite its great history, was overshadowed by the most powerful trident in Europe.

Sergio Ramos is chosen by Christophe Galtier both on and off the field. After a first season to be forgotten, the Spanish central became a key piece for the Parisian cast not only on the pitch but also in the locker room.

“It is part of the pillars of the locker room”, The French coach said at a press conference about the former Real Madrid after the win against Nantes that gave him the Super Cup. “These types of footballers, whether they play or not, bring a high-level experience,” he added.

Some statements that a week later became more important after the Gallic newspaper The Parisian inform that the defender was one of those who tried to put cold cloths at a time when the tension was cut with a knife by what happened between Neymar and Mbappé.

The medium in question explained that, during halftime of the first game against Montpellier, it was Sergio Ramos the one who intervened between the two to try to avoid friction in a locker room where the atmosphere was bad, and to be able to go out more calmly to play the second half.

In turn, they also highlighted that in recent days the former captain merengue he became very important in a squad with renowned figuressince he not only has a good relationship with the Brazilian and the French but also with Lionel Messi, despite having been arch-rivals during his time in Spain.

When it comes to sports, Ramos is on the rise after a forgettable first season scarred by his injuries. In total, the Spaniard had played 13 games out of 33 due to problems with his right leg.

After having a good previous pre-season, the 36-year-old footballer became an indisputable headline for the new coach Galtier, who lined him up in the last three appearances in a trio formed with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

“I hadn’t played with that system in a long time. We are adapting. He has the advantages of him, he gives solidity, stability and defensive balance that can be transmitted to those above”, assured the Spanish defender about his new position, whose greatest desire ands reintegrate again the list that Luis Enrique will present ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

