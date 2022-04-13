The kick to the face of Frank Fabra that unleashed the pitched battle in Boca-Always Ready: the referee expelled Rodrigo Ramallo

Boca Juniors beat Always Ready 2-0 for the second date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores. Xeneize won with two goals from Darío Benedetto and these three points are vital to the set of Sebastián Battagliawhich lost in its debut against Deportivo Cali.

At the end of the first half, a pitched battle broke out as a result of a violent kick by Rodrigo Ramallo to Frank Fabra’s face. The Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera expelled the Bolivian soccer player for violent conduct, while admonished Gastón Ávila and Darío Benedetto for fighting rivals.

From the beginning the meeting was very disputed and frictional. The Bolivian cast had a rough game and tempers rose at La Bombonera. There were a lot of split and strong leg plays. The friction was a constant.

The youth Gabriel Aranda in full brawl between two rivals (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

But the duel was lived with great intensity also from outside the field since the visiting coach, Eduardo Villegasalso saw a red card at the beginning of the complement for protesting to the line judge and the referee considered that he was disrespectful to his assistant.

Boca Juniors took the initiative, but found themselves with a physically strong team. Pipa Benedetto’s goal gave the locals peace of mind, which then sought to widen the difference and had the youthful Exequiel Zeballos as one of its figures since it generated danger with its mobility in attack and in fact provided the assistance of the xeneize goal.

In the second half Boca Juniors, with one more man, had more space to score another goal and another one that had a good performance was Edward Salviowho seeks to recover the performance he had when he arrived at the club in 2019. After his serious injury -torn anterior cruciate ligament- in March 2021, he returned eight months later.

Dario Benedetto was reprimanded (REUTERS/Agustín Marcarian)

After his loss in the first match against Deportivo Calithe team led by Sebastián Battaglia He needed a victory to be able to settle in the area, which is even since his rival this Tuesday won at home against Corinthians on the first day. The Brazilians and Colombians will meet this Wednesday in São Paulo.

With this victory, Boca Juniors reached the line of Always Ready and Deportivo Cali, for now all three with the same score. The next game for those led by Battaglia will be on Tuesday, April 26, against Corinthians in Brazil. It will be another key match to try to get the pass to the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

While for the League Cup, the xeneize team will play at home on Sunday against Lanús. In the domestic tournament, Boca Juniors is fourth in Zone 2, with 16 points, the same amount as Aldosivi and Tigre, but worse goal difference. However, for now he is achieving one of the four places to qualify for the second round of the tournament, when the knockout stages start.

