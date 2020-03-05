The Kids Are Alright star Sam Straley cast in US This Country remake

The US remake of hit BBC Three comedy This Country has discovered its two lead actors.

Deadline experiences that newcomer Chelsea Holmes and The Kids Are Alright star Sam Straley have been cast in the pilot, filling the sneakers of creators Daisy Might Cooper and Charlie Cooper respectively.

The BBC sequence is a mockumentary following two cousins in a small Cotswolds village, exploring the distinctive nature of life in rural England.

The American model will undertake the identical faux-documentary format, however strikes the story from the UK to the fictional city of Flatch, Ohio.

Holmes will play Kelly, an intimidatingly powerful younger girl with a coronary heart of gold and the ambition to begin her personal enterprise, whereas Straley will painting her cousin, nicknamed Shrub – whose anger points get in the way in which of his real inventive expertise.

American Pie actor Sean William Scott has already been cast as a priest from Minneapolis, whereas Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) will direct.

Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith are set to tackle supporting roles – the previous as Nadine, a profitable native resident married to Kelly’s outdated crush, and the latter as Large Mandy, the city menace.

It stays to be seen whether or not This Country can be picked up for a full season after the pilot is produced.

The UK model of the programme is at the moment airing its third and last season.

This Country (UK) is on the market on BBC iPlayer