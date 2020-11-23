The Kids Of “The Penthouse” Get Entangled In Increasingly Complex Relationships

The relationships between the youngsters of SBS’s “The Penthouse” are getting increasingly more sophisticated with every new episode!

“The Penthouse” is a brand new drama that facilities round three ladies: Shim Soo Ryeon (performed by Lee Ji Ah), the glamorous “queen” who resides within the penthouse on the prime of a 100-story luxurious condo constructing; Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (performed by Kim So Yeon), the boastful and bold “prima donna” who is set to guard what’s hers; and Oh Yoon Hee (performed by S.E.S.’s Eugene), a lady who strives to enter excessive society with the intention to guarantee a greater life for her daughter.

Spoilers

Though ‘The Penthouse” has greater than its justifiable share of grownup drama, there’s additionally loads of intrigue, battle, and stress between the kids within the collection. Kim Hyun Soo performs the function of Oh Yoon Hee’s daughter Bae Ro Na, a gifted singer who confidently stands as much as her classmates even amidst their fixed teasing.

In the meantime, Kim Younger Dae and Han Ji Hyun play Joo Seok Hoon and Joo Seok Kyung, the privileged twin kids of Shim Soo Ryeon and Joo Dan Te (performed by Uhm Ki Joon). Though they seem on the skin to have all of it, the 2 face their very own hidden turmoil. Additionally they take pleasure in rebelling and profiting from the facility they maintain over their classmates and academics.

Lastly, Choi Ye Bin performs the function of Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin’s daughter Han Eun Byul, who’s anxious about by no means with the ability to fulfill her demanding mom. After the 4 youngsters enter the identical prestigious performing arts highschool, they wind up entangled with and going through off towards one another in sudden methods.

Bae Ro Na vs. Han Eun Byul

After assembly once more for the primary time in 25 years, Oh Yoon Hee and Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin seem like repeating historical past as fierce—and, at occasions, violent—rivals who’re decided to outdo each other it doesn’t matter what.

Nonetheless, the dangerous blood between the 2 moms can also be echoed within the budding rivalry between their daughters. When Bae Ro Na first discovered that she had been positioned on the ready checklist for Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty whereas Han Eun Byul, who botched her entrance audition, had made it in, she sought out Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin in particular person to accuse her of corruption. Ever since then, Han Eun Byul and Bae Ro Na have hated one another with the identical form of bitterness that their moms do.

In an unsettling second from the newest episode of the drama, Bae Ro Na even echoed her mom’s actual phrases that prompted Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin to assault her again in their very own highschool days, calling Han Eun Byul a “thieving bitch.” It stays to be seen whether or not the connection between the 2 women will go down that very same darkish highway—or whether or not they may be capable to write their very own story.

Bae Ro Na vs. Joo Seok Hoon and Joo Seok Kyung vs. Han Eun Byul

When Joo Seok Kyung’s abusive father Joo Dan Te discovered that she had been dishonest off her twin brother throughout exams, he initially deliberate to ship her overseas on her personal. Nonetheless, Joo Seok Kyung managed to influence her father to let her keep along with her brother by promising that she would beat out Han Eun Byul to win the coveted Chung Ah Arts Excessive Faculty trophy.

In an try at psychological warfare, Joo Seok Kyung determined to reap the benefits of her final rival Han Eun Byul’s crush on her brother Joo Seok Hoon. In order to upset and distract Han Eun Byul, Joo Seok Kyung satisfied her reluctant brother to hit on Bae Ro Na, whom she knew to be a supply of insecurity for Han Eun Byul. Moreover, figuring out it could upset her, Joo Seok Kyung publicly turned down an invitation from Han Eun Byul and requested Bae Ro Na to come back over to her home as a substitute.

In the meantime, as Bae Ro Na and Joo Seok Hoon get nearer underneath Joo Seok Kyung’s orders, the refined stress of their dynamic has piqued viewers’ curiosity about how their relationship will progress. Viewers are additionally ready to see if Bae Ro Na will be capable to present her regular confidence and defend herself towards the thoughts video games of the 2 scheming twins.

The producers of “The Penthouse” commented, “Kim Hyun Soo, Kim Younger Dae, Han Ji Hyun, and Choi Ye Bin have been absolutely displaying their refreshing charms and including to the drama with a presence that’s simply as highly effective as these of the adults within the story.”

They added, “Please look ahead to the twists within the unpredictable story of ‘The Penthouse youngsters,’ whose entanglements are simply as sophisticated as these of the adults.”

The subsequent episode of “The Penthouse” will air on November 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)