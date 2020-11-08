“The King: Eternal Monarch” Cast Reunites And Shows Close Friendship

The actors of SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” have gathered for a reunion!

On November 8, Lee Min Ho shared two pictures on his Instagram with the caption, “Let’s toast to your head.” The pictures present Lee Min Ho, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Go Eun, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Yong Ji having fun with a meal with drinks. In a single picture, Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan are every holding a glass to Woo Do Hwan’s head. Kim Go Eun seems to have taken the 2 footage.

Woo Do Hwan is at present serving within the army, so it appears doubtless that the actors have reunited to see the actor throughout his army go away. Woo Do Hwan commented on Lee Min Ho’s submit, “It’s a good head to toast to.”

Kim Go Eun shared the identical photographs on her personal Instagram account and wrote within the caption, “‘The King’ after a very long time” with a coronary heart emoji.

“The King: Eternal Monarch,” which aired earlier this yr, tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). The 2 reside in parallel universes, one the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one that’s much like the modern-day republic.

