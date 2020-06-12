“The King: Eternal Monarch” Cast Shares Thoughts And Chooses Favorite Scenes Ahead Of Finale

With the finale on June 12 forward of them, the forged of “The King: Eternal Monarch” shared their ideas on the drama coming to a detailed and selected their favourite scenes!

The SBS drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who reside in parallel universes, one the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one that’s just like the modern-day republic.

Lee Min Ho, who reveals off his elegant appears and dignified performing by means of his character Emperor Lee Gon, commented that the eight months he spent with the drama will develop into one thing he’ll keep in mind for a very long time. He continued, “This drama is one which I began as an actor in my 30s, and I feel it’ll develop into a time of nourishment that may enhance the subsequent web page in my future.”

He then thanked the viewers, saying, “Above all, I’m grateful for the folks I’ve met once more and for the folks I’ve met for the primary time. I wish to thank the followers, who’ve waited a very long time, and the viewers.”

As for his favourite scene, Lee Min Ho selected the ending of the fourth episode, the place he had stated after Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul first crossed over to the Korean Empire, “I’m the emperor of the Korean Empire, and my identify, which was chosen to not be referred to as, is Lee Gon.”

Lee Min Ho talked about to viewers as a remaining comment, “Don’t develop drained throughout these instances, and I actually hope you keep wholesome. I’m rooting that you’ll properly stroll the trail that you’ve got chosen for your self. As for me, I’ll do my finest in each second and go forth firmly with every step.”

In the meantime, Kim Go Eun, who portrays each modern-day detective Jung Tae Eul and the Korean Empire’s felony Luna, expressed how the eight months have flown by. She stated, “It was a brief time frame, however I actually had fun filming. I actually keep in mind the instances after we laughed and fooled round whereas filming with the workers, and naturally, the director and actors.”

The actress selected the “bloodstained reunion” scenes from episode 11 and 12 as the very best. She elaborated, “I keep in mind the scenes effectively as a result of we filmed in Busan for 3 full days. I felt good as a result of I feel the viewers appreciated these scenes as effectively.”

She additionally thanked the viewers, saying, “I used to be in a position to keep sturdy and movie till the tip due to each time the viewers stated that they had been having fun with the drama. I’m actually grateful. Subsequent time, I’ll return with additional enchancment and a greater mission.” Kim Go Eun added that viewers ought to look out for whether or not Jung Tae Eul and Lee Gon will have the ability to meet once more within the finale.

Subsequent, Woo Do Hwan, who performs Jo Younger, the captain of emperor Lee Gon’s guard, and modern-day Jo Eun Seob, a public service employee on the Nationwide Police Company’s civil service workplace, credited the writers, the director, and his senior actors for the nice time he had performing. He additionally thanked the viewers for his or her love of the drama.

Woo Do Hwan selected Jo Younger and Jo Eun Seob’s first assembly within the seventh episode as his favourite scene. He stated, “I ready very arduous as a result of that scene is one the place you may see immediately the story and character traits which have constructed up from the primary episode to the sixth.”

He additionally really helpful that viewers watch the drama once more from the primary episode earlier than the finale. Woo Do Hwan continued, “We’ve raced to the tip from the primary to final filming with out relaxation, and the script and set had been so good that I actually didn’t wish to relaxation. I’ll do my finest and present the viewers and followers steady enchancment in addition to higher performing. Thanks a lot for loving [the drama].”

In the meantime, Kim Kyung Nam, who performs detective Kang Shin Jae, talked about that it hasn’t hit him but that the drama is now ending. He stated, “It was actually nice, and I used to be joyful to have the ability to reside as Kang Shin Jae in the interim. I had enjoyable working with nice folks.” He additionally thanked the viewers and everybody who liked his character.

For his favourite scenes, Kim Kyung Nam selected the kiss scene between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul from episode 12 and the ending from the eighth episode the place Lee Gon stated to Kang Shin Jae, “I have a sense I’m your grasp.”

Kim Kyung Nam then revealed, “I feel the finale will fulfill everybody,” and thanked the viewers as soon as once more.

Jung Eun Chae, who portrays Prime Minister Goo Search engine optimization Ryung, thanked the writers, administrators, workers, actors, and viewers whereas expressing her remorse that the drama is now coming to a detailed.

She selected the ending of the seventh episode as the very best scene, explaining, “It’s a scene the place Goo Search engine optimization Ryung experiences a way of heightened chaos of many meanings upon assembly Luna and the place she begins to expertise firsthand the door to the 2 worlds.” Jung Eun Chae then requested viewers to look ahead to the final moments of every character.

Jung Eun Chae additionally expressed her gratitude, saying, “I feel I used to be in a position to end this drama effectively due to the viewers from Korea and abroad who’ve regarded ahead to and liked the drama even earlier than its starting. I sincerely thanks, and I’ll return with mission. I hope that you’ll all the time take care of your well being.”

Final however not least, Lee Jung Jin, who has 22 years of performing underneath his belt and performs the highly effective villain Lee Rim, stated, “This was a personality I’ve executed for the primary time, however I studied it arduous. It’s even more durable to let go of as a result of I had enjoyable portraying him, and it’s a position that stays in my reminiscence. As an actor, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ will likely be a drama that I’ll all the time keep in mind.

As for his favourite scene, Lee Jung Jin selected the confrontation between Lee Rim and Lee Gon at Haeundae District from the ending of the ninth episode in addition to the primary assembly between the 2 within the first episode.

Lee Jung Jin hinted at what to look out for. He stated, “I hope that you’ll look ahead to whether or not Lee Gon will have the ability to cease Lee Rim and shield Jung Tae Eul.”

Lastly, the manufacturing firm Hwa&Dam Footage commented, “We give our infinite gratitude to the writers, administrators, actors, and workers who’ve labored arduous for a very long time with the identical purpose in thoughts of relaying new and mysterious tales to our viewers. Please search for what sort of stunning solutions the finale of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ will give.”

The finale of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ will air on June 12 at 10 p.m. KST.

