“The King: Eternal Monarch” Ends On Solid Ratings For Finale

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has come to an finish!

On June 12, the fantasy romance drama starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun aired its highly-anticipated collection finale.

“The King: Eternal Monarch” held regular for its last episode, attaining practically similar nationwide viewership rankings to its penultimate episode from the week prior. In response to Nielsen Korea, the June 12 finale of the drama scored common nationwide rankings of 5.eight % and eight.1 % for its two elements.

Beginning subsequent week on June 19, SBS’s new romantic comedy “Backstreet Rookie” will take over the time slot beforehand occupied by “The King: Eternal Monarch.”

Did you tune in to the collection finale of “The King: Eternal Monarch”? Are you unhappy to see the drama come to a detailed? Share your ideas with us under!

Supply (1)